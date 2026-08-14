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Birkenstock Women's Boston Braided Suede Clog Is Available on Complex

The iconic Boston clog gets a boho-inspired braided suede strap.

Beige suede clogs with a buckle, featuring a black sole.
Complex

Birkenstock's Women's Boston Braided Suede Clog is available on Complex.

The Boston Clog is one of the brand's most recognizable silhouettes, and the braided version gives it a refined new direction. In place of a standard smooth strap, boho-inspired braiding runs across the suede upper in a single, sophisticated band secured by an adjustable metal pin buckle.

The upper is crafted from suede, a split leather with a napped, velvety finish that Birkenstock describes as softer and more flexible than smooth leather. Beneath it sits the brand's original contoured cork-latex footbed, which molds to the wearer's foot shape over time for a progressively customized fit. The revised silhouette arrives in Taupe and Black colorways.

Where to buy the Women's Boston Braided Suede Clog

If you’re looking to add a new pair of shoes to your rotation, shop Birkenstock on Complex.

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