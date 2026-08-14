Birkenstock Women's Boston Braided Suede Clog Is Available on Complex

Birkenstock's Women's Boston Braided Suede Clog is available on Complex. The Boston Clog is one of the brand's most recognizable silhouettes, and the braided version gives it a refined new direction. In place of a standard smooth strap, boho-inspired braiding runs across the suede upper in a single, sophisticated band secured by an adjustable metal pin buckle.

The upper is crafted from suede, a split leather with a napped, velvety finish that Birkenstock describes as softer and more flexible than smooth leather. Beneath it sits the brand's original contoured cork-latex footbed, which molds to the wearer's foot shape over time for a progressively customized fit. The revised silhouette arrives in Taupe and Black colorways.

If you’re looking to add a new pair of shoes to your rotation, shop Birkenstock on Complex.