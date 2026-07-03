Complex Pop-Up Shop

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aespa members with colorful hair in a vibrant, surreal setting. One is holding a drink, others pose with a shopping cart and on a slide.
Music

aespa Drops New Album 'LEMONADE' f/ Ty Dolla Sign, Becky G, and G-DRAGON

Complex LA is celebrating the group's new album with a special pop-up experience this weekend.

Trace William Cowen50 days ago
A promotional image for aespa's 2nd album "Lemonade," featuring the group in a futuristic setting. Event details for May 29-31 in Los Angeles.
Music

aespa's 'Make It Lemonade' Pop-Up at Complex LA: What You Need to Know

Complex LA will be celebrating the K-Pop quartet's new album "Lemonade" with a pop-up event May 29-31.

Complex Staff53 days ago
Promotional poster for Isaiah Rashad's "It's Been Awful" pop-up event in Los Angeles on May 9, featuring cartoon characters.
Music

Complex Announces Isaiah Rashad's 'It's Been Awful' LA Pop-Up: What to Know

Rashad will continue to support his long-awaited new album with a pop-up shop in NYC hosted by Complex.

Joe Price72 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a yellow dress waves; North West with long blue hair, wearing a Balenciaga top, covering her mouth with her hand.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Makes Special Appearance at North West's 'N0rth4evr' Complex LA Pop-Up

The Complex LA pop-up commemorated the release of North's debut EP, which opens with a Meg & Dia sample.

Trace William Cowen75 days ago
(L-R) Kanye and North West.
Music

Kanye West Supports Daughter North West at 'N0rth4evr' Complex LA Pop-Up

The famous father and daughter duo signed merch and took pictures with fans at the Fairfax store.

Jaelani Turner-Williams77 days ago
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Kehlani is sitting with a microphone, smiling, and showcasing her tattoos at a SiriusXM event.
Music

Kehlani Reacts to Her Complex Pop-Up in New York for Self-Titled Album: 'I LOVE YOU'

Complex and Kehlani teamed up to give fans an exclusive way to shop her self-titled album and meet the singer herself.

Jade Gomez84 days ago
The image shows two cards featuring Zayn Malik. The front displays his portrait and name, while the back includes text and a smaller image of him.
Music

Zayn x GAS Trading Cards: How to Buy

Tied to Zayn's fifth solo album 'KONNAKOL,' the limited edition GAS trading card is available on Complex.

Complex Staff92 days ago
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Zayn Malik.
Music

Complex LA Invites Zayn Fans to 'KONNAKOL' Pop-Up

The two-day experience will include signed vinyl, a limited edition GAS trading card and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams93 days ago
Promotional poster for "Vandythepink® Astroboy Pop-Up" event on March 14th, 11AM-7PM, at 433 N Fairfax LA, featuring Astroboy.
Style

ASTRO BOY x VANDYTHEPINK® Capsule: How to Shop on Complex

Shop the collection on Complex starting March 23.

Complex Staff129 days ago
iamgia/Instagram
Style

I.AM.GIA Is Hosting a Complex LA Pop-Up Shop

The two-day pop-up will include live tattoos, Blare giveaways, and other surprises.

Jaelani Turner-Williams133 days ago
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2246 -- Pictured: Musical guest Don Toliver performs on Monday, January 26, 2026.
Music

Don Toliver to Bring 'OCTANE' Pop-Up Experience to Complex LA

To celebrate his fifth studio album, 'OCTANE,' the two-day pop-up will be held at Complex LA.

Jaelani Turner-Williams171 days ago
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