Drake Will Buy Mom of 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu a House, Influencer Confirms

Pinkchyu, the "goth baddie" who won the ”20 Women v. Drake“ livestream over the weekend, says Drake plans to make good on his promise to buy her mother a house.

The Texas-based OnlyFans model, whose real name is Lin Lamar, told TMZ this week that all she has to do is choose a listing, and Drake will cover the payment.

Pinkchyu says she requested a home to thank her mother for everything she has done for her and her sisters. In a video, Pinkchyu shared the news with her mom, who elatedly hugged her.

In the interview, Pinkchyu said that she warned her mother against watching the video before she revealed the surprise.

“I think she's just really grateful,” the influencer said. “I do [OnlyFans] and a lot of the money I have I do take care of my family, like, help my sisters. I'm half Mexican so we're all really really close and so obviously she's like over the moon.”