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Drake Will Buy Mom of 'Goth Baddie' Pinkchyu a House, Influencer Confirms

The goth influencer shared the exciting news with her mother after winning the '20 Women vs. Drake' stream.

(L) Drake attends a preseason NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena on October 11, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. (R) Pinkchyu
Image via Cole Burston/Getty Images and pinkchyuwu/Instagram

Pinkchyu, the "goth baddie" who won the ”20 Women v. Drake“ livestream over the weekend, says Drake plans to make good on his promise to buy her mother a house.

The Texas-based OnlyFans model, whose real name is Lin Lamar, told TMZ this week that all she has to do is choose a listing, and Drake will cover the payment.

Pinkchyu says she requested a home to thank her mother for everything she has done for her and her sisters. In a video, Pinkchyu shared the news with her mom, who elatedly hugged her.

In the interview, Pinkchyu said that she warned her mother against watching the video before she revealed the surprise.

“I think she's just really grateful,” the influencer said. “I do [OnlyFans] and a lot of the money I have I do take care of my family, like, help my sisters. I'm half Mexican so we're all really really close and so obviously she's like over the moon.”

Pinkchyu added that she mainly remembered the five-time Grammy winner from former teen soap Degrassi but knew a few “popular songs” by him, as she’s a rock and metal fan.

“I grew up playing guitar, violin, I was in bands,” she continued. “That's the kind of music I listen to. … This is so funny ‘cause we're complete opposites.”

Shop exclusive Drake merch, including vinyl, CDs, and more on Complex.

Pinkchyu beat out 19 other women, including adult entertainer Lena the Plug, who’s married to Adam22, and streamer Jordyn Lucas, for Drake’s affections during the Aug. 8 special.

Runner-up Lucas received a Birkin bag and $25,000 as a consolation prize. Pinkchyu got Drizzy to bark on command while discussing role-play with him.

Roughly a week before the stream, the Iceman rapper gifted attendees at his Annual Ladies' Night Bash more than $1 million total in cash and luxury cars.

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