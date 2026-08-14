The 8 Best Coffee Table Books Available on Complex

A great coffee-table book does more than fill an empty surface. It can introduce a new visual language, preserve a cultural moment, or turn a familiar icon into something worth looking at again. Complex’s current books selection brings together heavyweight art monographs, fashion archives, sports histories, music documents, travel photography, and one compact journal for everyday ideas.

The eight picks below cover a wide range of interests, but they share the same appeal: each one has enough visual and cultural weight to be read, revisited, and left open for conversation.