Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's 'PROLIFIC' Album Is Out Now

To mark the release, Complex LA is hosting a three-day Prolific pop-up at 433 N Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles, running August 14 through 16, open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 P.M. PT. Bino Rideaux will appear for a meet and greet on opening day today between 4 and 6 P.M. You can RSVP here. RSVPs are available but do not guarantee entry.

The Prolific pop-up will carry limited edition "Prolific Collection" merchandise and collectible music items. Hussle's family's Marathon Burger food truck will be on site, alongside an armored truck on the premises branded with Hussle's All Money In label.

The three-day event is designed to bring fans together to celebrate the release in person at a location long connected to the culture Hussle helped shape.