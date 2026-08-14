Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's 'PROLIFIC' Album Is Out Now

Key Takeaways
- Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux’s new 15-track collab album PROLIFIC finally drops via All Money In & Out The Blue Records with Atlantic, built from sessions dating back to around 2017.
- The project features a stacked guest list including Ty Dolla $ign, James Fauntleroy, Buddy, the late Static Major, Leon Thomas, and Cardi B, with 15 songs running 47 minutes.
- To celebrate the release, Complex LA is throwing a three-day Prolific pop-up on Fairfax from August 14–16 with merch, collectibles, Marathon Burger, and a Bino Rideaux meet-and-greet, with RSVP info available here.
Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux's new collaborative album PROLIFIC is out now — listen here.
Released on Friday (August 14), one day before what would have been Hussle's 41st birthday, the 15-track project arrives under All Money In & Out The Blue Records, with exclusive licensing through Atlantic Records.
Despite arriving in 2026, the material stretches back nearly a decade, meaning the sessions behind PROLIFIC date to around 2017, a couple of years before Nipsey Hussle’s untimely death.
With features from Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Thomas, Cardi B, Buddy, James Fauntleroy, and the late Static Major, you can check out the track listing for PROLIFIC below.
To mark the release, Complex LA is hosting a three-day Prolific pop-up at 433 N Fairfax Ave. in Los Angeles, running August 14 through 16, open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 P.M. PT. Bino Rideaux will appear for a meet and greet on opening day today between 4 and 6 P.M. You can RSVP here. RSVPs are available but do not guarantee entry.
The Prolific pop-up will carry limited edition "Prolific Collection" merchandise and collectible music items. Hussle's family's Marathon Burger food truck will be on site, alongside an armored truck on the premises branded with Hussle's All Money In label.
The three-day event is designed to bring fans together to celebrate the release in person at a location long connected to the culture Hussle helped shape.
For full details on the event and to RSVP, visit Complex's Prolific pop-up page. PROLIFIC is streaming now on all major platforms.
Shop Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux on Complex.