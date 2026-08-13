Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean to Celebrate 30 Years of Fugees' 'The Score' at Global Citizen Festival

Global Citizen Festival NYC is scheduled to return next month with a line-up headlined by Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fugees’ iconic second album, The Score. The festival, which goes down on Sept. 26, 2026 at the Great Lawn in Central Park, will be hosted by Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman alongside appearances from Rachel Brosnahan and Gayle King. Hill and Jean will celebrate the legacy of their second and final album, which included the landmark single “Ready or Not.” Other performers at the festival include Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, and Tomorrow X Together.

Tickets to the festival are free and can be earned through either the free ticket lottery system or by making a $25 charitable donation. All donations to secure tickets to the festival will be used to support the City Parks Foundation, allowing New York City to continue its free programming and initiatives across parks in each of the five boroughs. It will also directly help the city’s unhoused community