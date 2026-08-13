Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean to Celebrate 30 Years of Fugees' 'The Score' at Global Citizen Festival

Global Citizen Festival NYC is scheduled to return next month with a line-up headlined by Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Fugees’ iconic second album, The Score.
The festival, which goes down on Sept. 26, 2026 at the Great Lawn in Central Park, will be hosted by Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman alongside appearances from Rachel Brosnahan and Gayle King. Hill and Jean will celebrate the legacy of their second and final album, which included the landmark single “Ready or Not.” Other performers at the festival include Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Shaboozey, and Tomorrow X Together.
Tickets to the festival are free and can be earned through either the free ticket lottery system or by making a $25 charitable donation. All donations to secure tickets to the festival will be used to support the City Parks Foundation, allowing New York City to continue its free programming and initiatives across parks in each of the five boroughs. It will also directly help the city’s unhoused community
“I believe all of us can do something to make the world a better place, so I’m proud to be performing at the Global Citizen Festival for the first time,” said Lainey Wilson. “It’s a chance to come together and support important work around children’s education, farmers and food security, and access to electricity—and have a whole lot of fun while we’re at it. Can’t wait to see y’all in Central Park!”
Actions supporters take using the Global Citizen app will help support the organization's three major goals, which include creating opportunities to allow access to education for two million children, backing 1.5 million farmers, and helping to provide power for 2.5 million homes. Global Citizen recently produced the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, which helped raise $60 million for the FIFA Global Citizen Education.
Hugh Jackman, Global Citizen Ambassador, added that the festival will help show that ending extreme poverty is possible.
“There’s something every one of us can do to change the world, and what better way to participate than by taking action with Global Citizen, earning those points, and celebrating with a day of music and advocacy to close out the summer,” said Jackman. “See you there!”