Vans LX Authentic 44 Beaded Now Available on Complex

Vans has officially dropped the LX Authentic 44 Beaded in a Champagne Beige colorway, now available on Complex. The silhouette sits on the Authentic's heritage low-top frame, but the canvas upper has been retextured with a beaded-style finish that sets it apart from a standard release. The Champagne Beige arrives with a glittered champagne-colored finish for a softer but equally eye-catching look.

Construction throughout reflects the LX tier's elevated positioning. The upper is dressed with metal eyelets, while a higher sidewall with a gloss finish raises the profile above the standard Authentic. The vulcanized build carries the brand's signature waffle outsole pattern underfoot.

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Vans on Complex.