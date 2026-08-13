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Vans LX Authentic 44 Beaded Now Available on Complex

The silhouette is available in a Champagne Beige colorway.

A pair of off-white lace sneakers with white laces and rubber soles, viewed from a slight angle.
Complex

Vans has officially dropped the LX Authentic 44 Beaded in a Champagne Beige colorway, now available on Complex.

The silhouette sits on the Authentic's heritage low-top frame, but the canvas upper has been retextured with a beaded-style finish that sets it apart from a standard release. The Champagne Beige arrives with a glittered champagne-colored finish for a softer but equally eye-catching look.

Construction throughout reflects the LX tier's elevated positioning. The upper is dressed with metal eyelets, while a higher sidewall with a gloss finish raises the profile above the standard Authentic. The vulcanized build carries the brand's signature waffle outsole pattern underfoot.

Where to shop the LX Authentic 44 Beaded

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop Vans on Complex.

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