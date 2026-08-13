I.AM.GIA has sold more than one million Blare tracksuits since debuting them in 2024. Its pieces have been worn by stars like Mariah The Scientist and thousands more cool, fashionable women around the world. Regardless of the metrics that you measure a successful clothing brand, Alana Pallister’s I.AM.GIA is a resounding success. But the Australian founder isn’t simply interested in being a financial success with a viral item. She wants to build an entire universe. At ComplexCon 2026, the “Gia-verse” comes to life in its truest form yet.

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“This year’s ComplexCon is all about people getting to step inside the Gia-verse outside of our online store,” Pallister told Complex during a sitdown interview at her home in Los Angeles.

Pallister isn’t building the Gia-verse in LA alone. She called upon local artist REX (Tyler Rexeisen). Not only will his original artwork hang from the walls, the booth will be a space for customers to come and shop a brand new, ComplexCon-exclusive I.AM.GIA x REX collaboration that’s been two years in the making. “With REX, he’s built a world around his art. I immediately saw how it aligned with Gia,” says Pallister. “We've never had an entire collection with an artist before. The one artist that we needed to do it with was REX.” REX was raised in Southern California and currently lives in LA. Known for his red devil characters that are present in most of his works, REX has made a habit of merging the sensibilities of subcultures like skateboarding and graffiti with the fine art world. He rose to prominence within streetwear, thanks to projects with popular labels like Sickö and Vans. Now, he is expanding his reach into women’s fashion with the help of one of the biggest brands today.

While this is the first full collection between the two, I.AM.GIA and REX have worked together on smaller capsules before. During our conversation, Pallister is actually wearing a skin-tight dress sublimated with the red body of REX’s devil girl from one of them. Expect their upcoming collab to be similar to their previous work, from new takes on I.AM.GIA’s signature Blare sweatsuit to accessories like bags and hat. Pallister has also been collecting REX artwork for years. The one-of-one paintings are displayed across her home. Some incorporate REX’s red characters, while others feature an angel with her wings fully spread. “When you walk into my home, you’re entering the juxtaposition of Rex’s world,” says Pallister.