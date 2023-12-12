The Best TV Shows Of 2023, Ranked

It seems like we end every December declaring that XYZ “was a great year for TV.” The assessment has sort of become its own adage, watering down its weight and beckoning a debate as to whether or not we actually had great TV this year. In hindsight, if we look back at 2023, the year was arguably triumphed by movies that took us across a kaleidoscope of worlds and invited us back into the theaters with full force . But that doesn’t negate the few gems of television that we’ve been blessed with over the past 12 months.

While some shows returned with lackluster seasons, others returned with a storm vast enough to outdo its predecessors. While some new, original shows made zero noise, others incited enough of a battle cry to get everyone online begging for a second season. 2023 was a weird time for TV, grounded in an absolutely stunning first six months and unfortunately falling off in its latter half. As the year officially comes to a close, we’ve reflected back on everything we binged together, screamed about on our timelines , and maybe even cried over.

Note that some of our honorable mentions include: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Swarm , I’m a Virgo , Reservation Dogs, The Fall of the House of Usher, Goosebumps, and Invincible, Season 2 (despite only four episodes being out).

Here are the 10 best shows to come out (or return) in 2023.