Julia Fox on Dating Someone Famous Like Ye: 'I’m So Much More Than That'

Julia Fox says she’s been left with a "sour taste" in her mouth when it comes to dating fellow famous artists.

In a recent interview with Jonathan Borge for InStyle, Fox, whose new series OMG Fashun with Law Roach is set to debut on E! In May, was asked about any public perceptions of herself that have unfairly lingered in her career. Though Fox mentions no one by name, the writer notes that she was indeed "referring to" Ye for the first part of her answer.

"I mean, I think we all know what it is. Dating that man for a month—one month," the recent Charli XCX collaborator said. "And that's why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend. I know I'm so much more than that."