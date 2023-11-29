‘The Boys: Mexico’ Spinoff Now in the Works With 'Blue Beetle' Screenwriter

The world of The Boys is set to expand to Latin America.

According to Deadline, Amazon is currently developing a The Boys: Mexico spinoff with Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, plus Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal tapped as executive producers.

The outlet adds that the production is seeking a co-showrunner to join the existing creative team, who are currently working on the script and setting budgets for the series.