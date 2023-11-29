‘The Boys: Mexico’ Spinoff Now in the Works With 'Blue Beetle' Screenwriter

The world of The Boys is set to expand to Latin America.
According to Deadline, Amazon is currently developing a The Boys: Mexico spinoff with Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, plus Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal tapped as executive producers.
The outlet adds that the production is seeking a co-showrunner to join the existing creative team, who are currently working on the script and setting budgets for the series.
The new superhero series, which has not yet been cast, will be filmed in Mexico. Luna and Bernal are also reportedly considering taking on non-major acting roles in the spinoff.
The Boys, the fourth season of which is expected to stream on Prime Video next year, has successfully launched two other series including the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and the first live-action spinoff, Gen V. The college-set series premiered in September, and was renewed for a second season less than a month after its debut.