Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Endometriosis Battle and Suffering 8 Miscarriages: 'My Body Be Playing Tricks on Me'

Tiffany Haddish has crippling endometrosis pain that has haunted her for years.
Ahead of the May 7 debut of her second memoir, I Curse You With Joy, the comedian, 44, shared her struggles with endometriosis, along with having eight miscarriages.
"My body be playing tricks on me," Haddish told the publication. "I'm pretty sure the devil is real, because the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down."
The debilitating pain that Haddish endured was so intense that the Haunted Mansion actress felt like she was "dying." It was last November that she went to a doctor to investigate the discomfort that was causing her to faint, although others thought she was just asleep.
"The pain is crazy," she continued. "It feels like somebody is kicking me in my back."
A doctor falsely told Haddish that she had "a dent" in her uterus, but that the misread diagnosis was actually an "endo that was hanging down."
To prevent it from progressing, "they've shaved it down, I had to do a fibroid [removal] thing," Haddish said. "At this point, "I just want them to stay out of [there]."
Although natural conception is possible for those with endometriosis, pregnant people with the condition are at higher risk, which Haddish has faced through eight miscarriages, the most recent being last year.
"Every time I find out I'm pregnant, I’m like, ‘Don’t drink, don’t smoke, don’t do nothin’," said Haddish, who last publicly dated rapper-actor Common. "Even if I don’t really want [the baby], I still try to give it a chance.”
While Haddish, who is currently dating "multiple guys", isn't fully convinced on getting married again or having children, but added that “there is a part of me that wants to."
“I’ve got all this love, I should give it to somebody who can grow with it," she continued.