Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Endometriosis Battle and Suffering 8 Miscarriages: 'My Body Be Playing Tricks on Me'

Tiffany Haddish has crippling endometrosis pain that has haunted her for years.

Ahead of the May 7 debut of her second memoir, I Curse You With Joy, the comedian, 44, shared her struggles with endometriosis, along with having eight miscarriages.

"My body be playing tricks on me," Haddish told the publication. "I'm pretty sure the devil is real, because the first day of my period, no matter what, the devil goes into overdrive. I feel like my life gets turned upside down."

The debilitating pain that Haddish endured was so intense that the Haunted Mansion actress felt like she was "dying." It was last November that she went to a doctor to investigate the discomfort that was causing her to faint, although others thought she was just asleep.

"The pain is crazy," she continued. "It feels like somebody is kicking me in my back."