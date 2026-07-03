Disney

Disney is a global entertainment corporation founded in 1923 by Walt Disney and Roy O. Disney, originally as the Disney Brothers Studio. It grew from pioneering animation techniques, like the first synchronized sound cartoon, into a multimedia powerhouse producing films, television, theme parks, and streaming platforms. Iconic franchises such as Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe define its cultural footprint. Disney transformed the entertainment landscape through strategic acquisitions like Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel, which expanded its storytelling reach and diversified its content. Its theme parks set new standards for immersive experiences, while technological advancements in animation and visual effects have repeatedly pushed industry boundaries, shaping how audiences engage with family entertainment worldwide.

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PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Comedian Learnmore Jonasi performs at The Ice House Comedy Club on August 14, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Pop Culture

"Circle of Life" Lawsuit Against Comedian Learnmore Jonasi Tossed Out

South African singer and composer Lebo M. Morake had filed a $27 million lawsuit against the comedian for defamation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 days ago
Disney Channel's "The Cheetah Girls: One World" Premiere
Pop Culture

Disney Rebooting 'The Cheetah Girls' With Members of Original Cast

Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Sabrina Bryan, and Lynn Whitfield are set to reprise their roles from the original 'Cheetah Girls' franchise.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 10: Sexyy Red performs during Rolling Loud 202t6 at Camping World Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.
Music

Sexyy Red Recreates Disney Channel Wand Motion During Fourth of July Celebration

The St. Louis rapper waved sparklers while celebrating Independence Day.

Jaelani Turner-Williams12 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Tim Allen attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026.
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Recalls Rough Cut of 'Toy Story' Not Being 'Enjoyable'

Pixar executives walked out of the screening of the rough cut without reacting.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
Disney+ Settles Class Action Suit for $50M with DirecTV Subscribers
Pop Culture

Had DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV Since 2019? You May Be Owed Cash

Did you have DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV between 2019 and 2026? You may be owed cash as Disney faces antitrust claims over ESPN-driven price hikes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Taylor Swift seen in NoHo on May 14, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' Song Was Kept Secret From the Movie's Crew for Months

A "decoy version" of the film existed before the Swift song "I Knew It, I Knew You" was revealed.

Jaelani Turner-Williams42 days ago
Actors Sasha Clements, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman at the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" premiere held at The Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California.
Pop Culture

Monique Coleman Shuts Down Corbin Bleu Chatter, Say's His Wife Took Their Photo

The 'High School Musical' star joked that she was the "third wheel" between Bleu and his wife, Sasha Clements.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Spoilers: The Rebels Make a Deal with the Hutt Devils
Pop Culture

‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Spoilers Reveal the New Republic’s Risky Hutt Deal

New spoilers reveal Din and Grogu’s risky mission to rescue Jabba’s heir, strike a pact with the Hutts, and hunt hidden Imperial warlords still in the shadows.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago
27 Disney Cruise Ship Workers Arrested in Child Sexual Exploitation Ring
Life

Disney Cruise Line Staff Among Detained in San Diego Child Exploitation Probe

Inside the multi-day federal operation that swept eight cruise ships, shocked passengers, and led to the detention of crew members tied to alleged child exploitation material.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
James Cameron
Pop Culture

Actress Sues James Cameron, Says He Used Teen Photo of Her to Create 'Avatar' Main Character

Q’orianka Kilcher has filed a lawsuit alleging that an image of her as a 14-year-old served as inspiration for Zoe Saldaña's character, Neytiri.

tara mahadevan72 days ago
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'Star Wars' Fans Spent 33 Billion Minutes Consuming Related Media in 2025, New Study Reveals
Pop Culture

‘Star Wars’ Fans Streamed 33 Billion Minutes of Content in 2025

Nielsen’s Star Wars Day report reveals which films and series fans rewatched most — and how Disney+ drives repeat viewing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago
Hilary Duff with blonde hair, wearing a strapless dress, smiles while seated on a stage with a microphone attached to her outfit.
Pop Culture

Hilary Duff Recalls Not Being ‘Taken Seriously’ as Child Star, Feels ‘Slightly Old’ as Disney Icon

The former Disney Channel star is looking back on her 20-year career and connection with the millennials that grew up with her.

Alex Ocho83 days ago
Dylan Sprouse at the 20th Century Studios The Devil Wears Prada 2' World Premiere held at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on April 20, 2026 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Dylan Sprouse Breaks Silence About Tackling a Home Invader

'Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no more violence than what happened,' the star said.

Holly Riordan88 days ago
'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Final Trailer Drops at CinemaCon
Pop Culture

'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Final Trailer Drops at CinemaCon

From Grogu’s swamp vision to Hutts, warlords, and a rebuilt Razor Crest, the final trailer hints at the most personal Mandalorian mission yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato attend the Third Annual 'InStyle Awards' presented by InStyle at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Selena Gomez Attended Demi Lovato’s Tour for Their First Public Reunion in Years

'This was hands down one of the best shows,' Gomez said of Lovato’s performance.

Holly Riordan95 days ago
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