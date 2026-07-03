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"Circle of Life" Lawsuit Against Comedian Learnmore Jonasi Tossed Out
South African singer and composer Lebo M. Morake had filed a $27 million lawsuit against the comedian for defamation.
Disney Rebooting 'The Cheetah Girls' With Members of Original Cast
Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Sabrina Bryan, and Lynn Whitfield are set to reprise their roles from the original 'Cheetah Girls' franchise.
Sexyy Red Recreates Disney Channel Wand Motion During Fourth of July Celebration
The St. Louis rapper waved sparklers while celebrating Independence Day.
Tom Hanks Recalls Rough Cut of 'Toy Story' Not Being 'Enjoyable'
Pixar executives walked out of the screening of the rough cut without reacting.
Had DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV Since 2019? You May Be Owed Cash
Did you have DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV between 2019 and 2026? You may be owed cash as Disney faces antitrust claims over ESPN-driven price hikes.
Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' Song Was Kept Secret From the Movie's Crew for Months
A "decoy version" of the film existed before the Swift song "I Knew It, I Knew You" was revealed.
Monique Coleman Shuts Down Corbin Bleu Chatter, Say's His Wife Took Their Photo
The 'High School Musical' star joked that she was the "third wheel" between Bleu and his wife, Sasha Clements.
‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Spoilers Reveal the New Republic’s Risky Hutt Deal
New spoilers reveal Din and Grogu’s risky mission to rescue Jabba’s heir, strike a pact with the Hutts, and hunt hidden Imperial warlords still in the shadows.
Disney Cruise Line Staff Among Detained in San Diego Child Exploitation Probe
Inside the multi-day federal operation that swept eight cruise ships, shocked passengers, and led to the detention of crew members tied to alleged child exploitation material.
Actress Sues James Cameron, Says He Used Teen Photo of Her to Create 'Avatar' Main Character
Q’orianka Kilcher has filed a lawsuit alleging that an image of her as a 14-year-old served as inspiration for Zoe Saldaña's character, Neytiri.
‘Star Wars’ Fans Streamed 33 Billion Minutes of Content in 2025
Nielsen’s Star Wars Day report reveals which films and series fans rewatched most — and how Disney+ drives repeat viewing.
Hilary Duff Recalls Not Being ‘Taken Seriously’ as Child Star, Feels ‘Slightly Old’ as Disney Icon
The former Disney Channel star is looking back on her 20-year career and connection with the millennials that grew up with her.
Dylan Sprouse Breaks Silence About Tackling a Home Invader
'Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no more violence than what happened,' the star said.
'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Final Trailer Drops at CinemaCon
From Grogu’s swamp vision to Hutts, warlords, and a rebuilt Razor Crest, the final trailer hints at the most personal Mandalorian mission yet.
Selena Gomez Attended Demi Lovato’s Tour for Their First Public Reunion in Years
'This was hands down one of the best shows,' Gomez said of Lovato’s performance.