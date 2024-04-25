Gisele Bündchen Appears to Cry After Getting Stopped by Cops

Gisele Bündchen appeared to cry after she was pulled over by cops in Miami on Wednesday, April 24, a new video shows.

As reported by TMZ, the 43-year-old model's black Mercedes G-Wagon was pulled over by police for a traffic violation in Miami-Dade County this week. While no audio of the conversation she had with the officer was available, she had a calm chat with the officer as he gave her a piece of paper. In the video, she could seemingly be seen crying despite her face being partially covered by a baseball cap.

According to Page Six, police confirmed that she was pulled over for a traffic violation but would not divulge further information about the incident.