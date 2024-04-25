Gisele Bündchen Appears to Cry After Getting Stopped by Cops

Gisele Bündchen appeared to cry after she was pulled over by cops in Miami on Wednesday, April 24, a new video shows.
As reported by TMZ, the 43-year-old model's black Mercedes G-Wagon was pulled over by police for a traffic violation in Miami-Dade County this week. While no audio of the conversation she had with the officer was available, she had a calm chat with the officer as he gave her a piece of paper. In the video, she could seemingly be seen crying despite her face being partially covered by a baseball cap.
According to Page Six, police confirmed that she was pulled over for a traffic violation but would not divulge further information about the incident.
Last month, Bündchen spoke at length about her divorce from Tom Brady in 2022 and broke down in tears. "Well, when you say," she began before wiping tears from her face. "Sorry, guys, I didn't know ... can I have a little moment?" She referred to the divorce as a time of "transition," but admitted that she "wouldn't change anything" in her life despite the "heartbreaking" experience. "I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life," she added.
Bündchen has since moved on and has been dating her Ji-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente since June 2023. On the same day as her traffic violation, she was spotted out with Valente while her daughter Vivian also made an appearance near her $11.5 million Indian Creek mansion, which is currently undergoing renovations.