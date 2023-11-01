The 11 Best Actor-Director Duos in Hollywood, New and Old

There’s a few cadre of directors in Hollywood who often return to the same actors for their movies. From Martin Scorsese regularly pinning Robert De Niro as his leading man , to Quentin Tarantino rallying up the same ensemble to play some of his many glorious bastards, these creative partnerships are often a match made in heaven and regularly conjure up some of the best films of our generation.

As the age-old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And many of these directors recognize that they’ve hit the gold mine of talent with the actors they often entrust to bring their vision to life. Some of these partnerships have lasted decades. Some are fairly new. Most have banked a slew of Oscar nominations together for their work. And most are dynamic duos that audiences trust will deliver a great time at the movies. We’ve rounded up the 11 best actor-director partnerships in Hollywood in recent years. Reminisce. Enjoy. And go watch their films.

1. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio