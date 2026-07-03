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Meghan Markle Snags Emmy Nomination for 'With Love, Meghan'
Pop Culture

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Hit ‘With Love, Meghan’ Scores Daytime Emmy Nod

The Netflix lifestyle series earned an Outstanding Lifestyle Program nomination after two seasons and a holiday special.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
12 States Sue to Block Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Pop Culture

12 States Sue to Stop $110B Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

Why 12 attorneys general say the Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery mega-merger is a threat to competition, creators, and your wallet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Buffie the Body Joins the 'Netflix Documentary' Trend to Make Clear That Her Vixen Days Are Behind Her
Pop Culture

Buffie the Body’s Netflix-Style Spoof Reveals Her Post-Video Vixen Life

From 'So Seductive' to lawn care and carpentry, the former video vixen uses a Netflix-style spoof to reveal the low-key life she loves now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Dylan Wolf Spills on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes Cowboys Hunt Cougars'
Pop Culture

Dylan Wolf Breaks Silence on Bunnie Xo Kiss: 'Sometimes a Cowboy Wants to Hunt Cougars and Rabbits'

From Goodnight Nashville’s VIP section to TMZ, the 'Calabasas Confidential' star explains the kiss, the age gap and where he stands with Bunnie and Jelly Roll now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Aubrey O'Day.
Pop Culture

Aubrey O'Day Celebrates Diddy Doc Emmy Noms: 'This Is the Closing of a Chapter'

The former Danity Kane singer served double duty on the four-part series as a participant and consulting producer.

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 days ago
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50 Cent in a bright blue suit and white shirt, standing against a brick wall with framed artwork and candles on a shelf.
Pop Culture

50 Cent Claps Back at Critics After 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' Scores Three Emmy Noms

The Netflix docuseries, executive produced by 50 Cent, landed nominations for Outstanding Documentary Series, Directing, and Editing.

Mark Elibert8 days ago
Debbie Allen Describes the One Thing She Changed to Make 'A Different World' Successful
Pop Culture

Inside Debbie Allen's Creative Changes That Transformed 'A Different World'

As the beloved HBCU sitcom heads to Netflix with a new class, a resurfaced interview with Allen shows how one behind-the-scenes shift changed everything.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Promotional image for "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" featuring animated characters in a futuristic cityscape with neon colors.
Pop Culture

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Set to Come to Netflix Fall 2026

The anime sequel gets a new teaser and expands the franchise with an original story.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
Statue of Monkey D. Luffy from "One Piece," wearing a straw hat and red jacket, in a store setting.
Pop Culture

'The One Piece' Set for 2027 Premiere as Netflix Unveils Annecy Animation Slate

The streamer headlines its Annecy showcase with the new One Piece adaptation and a slate of upcoming projects.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
UFC Freedom 250 Drew in 7 Million Viewers — But It Couldn't Beat the Ronda Rousey-Gina Carano Match Numbers
Sports

UFC Freedom 250’s White House Spectacle Couldn’t Top Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Ratings

UFC’s biggest Paramount+ event ever went all-in on spectacle, but Netflix’s reach for the Most Valuable Promotions event kept one MMA benchmark out of reach.

Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago
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Ryan Coogler (second from right) with Warner Bros. Pictures executives.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler's Proximity Media Signs Multi-Year TV Deal With Netflix

The production company co-founded by the 'Sinners' director will develop series for the streaming giant going forward.

Joe Price28 days ago
A large, illuminated "NETFLIX" sign atop a building against a dark evening sky.
Life

Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct’ Reveals Taylor Parker’s Elaborate Pregnancy Hoax

Netflix’s new true-crime documentary details how Taylor Parker faked a pregnancy before murdering Reagan Simmons-Hancock.

Helen Storms30 days ago
Tyra Banks.
Pop Culture

Tyra Banks Sues Netflix for Defamation Over 'America's Next Top Model' Docuseries Editing

The model and business mogul has alleged producers used only 16 minutes of her almost four-hour interview.

Trey Alston33 days ago
Jennifer Lopez.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Jokes She Could Give TED Talk on 'Dysfunctional Relationships'

The singer and actor made the comment during a recent interview while promoting her latest film, 'Office Romance.'

Alex Ocho35 days ago
A woman with long, curly hair stands against a yellow background, looking directly at the camera.
Life

Mackenzie Shirilla Gets Prison Job After Complaining She Was ‘Bored’

Mackenzie Shirilla has a new prison job at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, but how little she could make may surprise you.

Helen Storms35 days ago
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ONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Jennifer Lopez attends the "Office Romance" UK premiere at BFI Southbank on June 03, 2026 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Shoots Down Comparison to Her ‘Office Romance’ Character: ‘I Don’t Bite'

The actress and singer said she can be falsely perceived as a "two-dimensional character" because of public perception of her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago

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