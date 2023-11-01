Marvel Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Original Six 'Avengers' Actors for New Film

A return of original The Avengers was reportedly up for discussion at Marvel.

According to Variety, the studio thought about bringing back the coRe group of actors for a new film centered around the superhero team. A report from the publication details that two planned Phase 6 movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars could have beeen scrapped instead of a new film reassembling Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye. The deceased characters of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) would be resurrected for the potential epic.

The news arrives after Marvel executives met at Palm Springs in September to discuss changes after the high-profile arrest and ongoing trial of Jonathan Majors, who plays supervillain Kang the Conqueror. As Marvel considers how to proceed with Kang (possibly recasting the character entirely), the company could also substitute the character for Doctor Doom, who originated in The Fantastic Four comic book series.

Majors has already been a significant presence in the MCU, making his Marvel debut as "He Who Remains" in Loki, returning for the show's second season, and playing Kang in 2022's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Loki season finale airs Nov. 9 and sets up Kang as the focus in The Kang Dynasty, originally scheduled to premiere in 2026.

The MCU Phase 4 strategy has been a rare miss for the studio, with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania getting lukewarm reviews and being a box office disappointment, grossing $476.1 million worldwide under its $600 million budget.

As the "Kang Dynasty" storyline may shift at Marvel, Majors will stand trial for the alleged assault and harassment of his former girlfriend. If convicted, the actor faces up to one year in prison.



