10 Facts About 'Gen V'

The Boys is arguably one of the best TV shows to come out in recent years, and while we all anxiously wait for Season 4, Gen V is here to hold us off in the meantime.

Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comic books of the same name, The Boys is a dark satire that reimagines superheroes in the modern world and takes us through their many misadventures while navigating the politics and power imbalances that come with it. While Marvel’s superheroes will relish in the righteous and just, The Boys’ superheroes prefer partying in blood, guts, and gore, making for great TV you honestly can’t get enough of.

Through Gen V, The Boys is expanding its universe with its first live-action spinoff. Unlike the main show that follows the ups and downs of superhero legacy team, The Seven, Gen V instead follows a group of young superheroes, or supes, at university as they try to hone their skills and become America’s next greatest hero.

If you’re a longtime fan of The Boys, or if you’re a new viewer looking to get into the series, here are 10 things you need to know about Gen V before watching.

1. What is Gen V about?