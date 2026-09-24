The Buffalo Bills look like the class of the AFC through two weeks of the 2026-27 NFL season. One of the key components to the Bills’ success has been WR DJ Moore, who shined in Buffalo’s Week 1 win over the Texans with 5 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Week 2 against the Lions did not go as well for Moore, as the WR suffered an AC joint sprain when he came down hard in the end zone while attempting to catch a Josh Allen pass. Below, we will deliver a Moore injury update and look at if he will return for this week’s game against the Chargers. DJ Moore injury update: When will WR return?

A mild AC joint sprain typically takes 1-2 weeks to heal. Fortunately for Moore, his injury occurred in a Thursday night game, on September 17, and the Bills don’t play again until this Sunday, which is September 27. Those extra few days are huge for Moore, who has a real shot at playing Week 3 against the Chargers.

“[Moore] was limited in practice [Wednesday], which is good news,” said Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk this week. “He said he ‘felt great, still needed to go through some things, but I’m going to be good’. Keon Coleman did not practice [Wednesday] with an ankle injury, so there’s a little extra urgency to get DJ Moore back out there.” Here is a look at the Bills’ upcoming schedule.

Week 3 Sunday, September 27: Chargers at Bills

Week 4 Sunday, October 4: Patriots at Bills

Week 5 Monday, October 12: Bills at Rams

Week 6 Sunday, October 18: Bills at Raiders

Week 7 is the Bills’ bye week. DJ Moore fantasy football stock and odds

Moore has looked like a great fit in Joe Brady’s offense thus far. “We talked the other day about Kenneth Walker maybe being the greatest free agent acquisition [this year]. DJ Moore is another guy … I know we didn’t get to see him much last week … but I would say ‘oh he could be one of those guys in this conversation too,” said Chris Simms on Pro Football Talk this week. “I watch Buffalo’s offense and it’s just a barrage of aggressiveness, and DJ Moore enhances that.” Moore’s ADP in fantasy football drafts this past summer was No. 48 overall, according to FantasyPros. Moore is actually coming off one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, as he caught just 50 balls for 682 yards and 6 TDs last season with the Bears. His best season came in 2023-24 when he caught 96 balls for 1,364 yards and 8 TDs.

Fanatics Sportsbook does have Moore props for the Bills’ Week 3 game against the Chargers. The 29-year-old has an anytime TD price of +155. His receiving yards Over/Under is set at 50.5 and his receptions O/U has been set at 3.5. Bills odds

Only the Rams had shorter Super Bowl odds than the Bills entering the 2026-27 NFL season. Buffalo was +1000 while the Rams were +550. The order at the top of the Fanatics Sportsbook odds board looks the same today, albeit with different prices. The Rams are +650 while the Bills are +700.

Buffalo’s projected win total entering the season was 10.5. It has been bumped up to 11.5 at Fanatics after the Bills’ impressive first two weeks. The Bills are -260 to win the AFC East, and they are -7 home favorites for this Sunday’s game against the 0-2 Chargers.

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