Joe Budden Co-Host QueenzFlip Pressed by Rory and Remy Ma During Night Out

Remy Ma also called Flip "a bitch" and blocked him from her section, possibly because he praised Papoose's "Jezebel" diss track aimed at her.

Flip later warned Rory not to publicly "press" or "disrespect" him again before the two stepped away from the cameras to talk privately.

Joe Budden Podcast co-host QueenzFlip ran into Rory Farrell and Remy Ma at 'Girls Love Karaoke' this week — and things didn't go too well. During a Kick livestream that was shared to social media on Thursday (September 24), Flip (real name Trevor Robinson) was confronted by Rory, the former Joe Budden Podcast co-host who now co-hosts the Rory and Mal podcast with Jamil "Mal" Clay, over comments he allegedly made about the pair. "You said we were suckas, right?!" Rory said to Flip, who denied that he ever insulted Rory or Mal. After Rory walked off, Flip attempted to reignite the conversation, and at that point he told his camera operator to stop recording them.

Later on in the stream, Flip cautioned Rory against ever publicly "pressing" him again like the way he did, and said that if they have issues they can discuss it privately and try to come to an understanding. Telling Rory to never "disrespect" him again like the way he believed he did during their earlier interaction, the pair then stepped away to talk after Rory gestured for the cameras to be turned off.