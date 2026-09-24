Adidas signature basketball sneakers have seen some ups and downs over the years, but it has been on an upward trajectory as of late—in large part thanks to Anthony Edwards’ debut model, the AE 1. With the energy surrounding the category, and Edwards' just-released AE 3, there’s no better time to look back at the best models in the Adidas signature basketball history.

The list includes classics made for the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as well as more recent releases like Anthony Edwards’ AE 1 and James Harden’s Harden Vol. 9.

To clarify how we ranked this top 15, we factored in storytelling, design, on-court appeal, off-court appeal, and the public’s reaction to the shoe. With that being said, this is our ranking for the best Adidas basketball signature shoes.

The 33 Best Adidas Sneakers of All Time, Ranked