Jay-Z's "The Blueprint" at 25: 10 Facts About Hov's Classic

Today marks the 25 year anniversary of Jay-Z's best album, The Blueprint. The undeniable classic—which Hov celebrated back in July with a record-setting Yankee Stadium show—still hits for its soul-sampling production and some of the sharpest writing of his career.The fact that it was released on one of the most memorable days in American history has only served to cement the album's place in music history.

Most rap fans know of the many, much-publicized legends behind the album: An inspired Jay made the album in a few days, the album helped launch the careers of Kanye West and Just Blaze, and "Heart of The City" was originally meant for DMX. But we're willing to bet that there's still plenty you don't know about the first installment of Hov's highly-touted trilogy.

We did some digging and came up with 10 Things You Didn't Know About Jay-Z's The Blueprint.