ComplexCon 2026: Travis Barker Reflects on the Legacy of Famous Stars & Straps

ComplexCon is touching down in Los Angeles for its 10th anniversary, so it’s only right that Travis Barker’s Famous Stars & Straps, a brand built from a distinctly Southern California point of view, will be playing a key role in this year’s festival. “I love that it’s in Los Angeles,” Barker, who will be dropping a Ric Clayton x Famous x Estevan Oriol collaboration at ComplexCon 2026, tells us. “I moved to LA shortly after starting Famous, so the brand really grew up here. ComplexCon is such a cool event, and I’m honored to be a part of it.” The Famous Stars & Straps story began over a quarter of a century ago in 1999, with its launch coming at the tail end of a year that would establish Barker, then fresh off his first studio album with pop-punk icons blink-182, as a cultural mainstay and undoubtedly one of the most influential drummers in history. In June of that year, the band, led by co-lead vocalists Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus, became household names the world over thanks to the blockbuster success of Enema of the State.

The album boasted three smash hits, the still-ubiquitous “All the Small Things” among them, and is widely regarded as a seminal moment for the pop-punk genre. Its follow-up, 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, continued the group’s success by becoming the first-ever punk album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. “I started Famous because I felt like there was a void,” Barker tells Complex when looking back on what compelled him to start the brand. “I wanted to create something that represented the Southern California lifestyle I was living: music, skateboarding, MMA, cars, BMX, tattoos, all of it. Famous grew from that culture.”

Nearly as omnipresent as blink themselves in the 2000s was the FSAS logo, regularly seen being worn by other bands from the scene, and beyond. In recent years, the brand has experienced an undeniable resurgence, all while Barker continues to expand his palette as a producer and songwriter. “The brand is magnitudes beyond what I ever could’ve imagined,” Barker tells Complex when asked about the enduring Famous legacy. “It’s so cool to see a whole new generation discovering Famous and making it their own. I love vintage, so I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Barker is clear about the importance a shared sense of community plays in the larger Famous story, describing it as a brand that has “always been for everyone.” The Grammy-nominated virtuoso is also confident in his choices for the three specific Famous creations he believes are emblematic of what the brand is all about—the belt buckles, the boomboxes, and the instantly recognizable Badge of Honor logo—though he still has his sights on some dream collaborations for the future. Among the names Barker floated to Complex are Cadillac, Dead City, and SE Bikes. “It’s hard to narrow it down,” he says. “There are so many great new brands and talented artists I’d love to work with.” One thing’s for sure, though: Barker and the Famous family aren’t letting up anytime soon. “Famous needed to be back,” he tells Complex. “And we’re never leaving again.”

ComplexCon hits Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4 for the 2026 edition. Playboi Carti, Ken Carson, HXG, ApolloRed1, Destroy Lonely, and F1lthy will perform. Head this way to get tickets.