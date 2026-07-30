The 25 Best UGK Songs of All Time, Ranked

UGK, the Port Arthur, Texas duo of Bun B and Pimp C, are legendary for a few reasons. There's Pimp C's indefatigable wit and ear for a hook, Bun's sonorous baritone, their taste in beats, and their sheer workmanlike attention to the craft of making great hip-hop.

Regardless of the (many) specifics, the pair cemented themselves in 1999 as major figures in the national rap canon with their scene-stealing performance on Jay-Z's "Big Pimpin'."

Underground Kingz, UGK’s fifth album, was the one that pushed them into the discussion of global rap stars. It was the first of their albums to debut at No. 1, finally giving them the commercial success that they deserved after years of becoming underground icons.

It was also their final album together, as Pimp C died four months after its release. And even if that album was the commercial breakout, the real jewel in this discography is Ridin' Dirty, which came out July 30th 1996 and turns 30 this year. With the album's anniversary today, and Bun getting ready to celebrate the album with a show at in Sugarland, Texas this Saturday, here are the 25 best UGK songs of all time.

(This story was originally published in 2017. This has since been updated.)