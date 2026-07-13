GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Rihanna Graces the Stage at Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Show to Perform "Run This Town," "BBHMM"

Patient fans were handsomely rewarded on Sunday.

Rihanna in a shimmering gown at an event; Jay-Z in casual attire with a white hat at a sports stadium.
 Images via Getty/Theo Wargo/FilmMagic & Getty/Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA

Patience is a virtue, and we now know it can lead to being rewarded with a decidedly rare Rihanna performance.

At the third and final show of Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium takeover on Sunday (July 12), the Anti artist was among the special guests who took the stage following an hours-long delay spurred by an apparent security issue. Understandably, RiRi’s appearance, given the fact that she has not been a frequenter of live performances in recent years, was met with stadium-wide stokedness.

“Yo, y’all know I’m rusty, right?” Rihanna, whose most recent studio album turned 10 earlier this year, told the crowd at one point. “It’s been a while. Y’all with me right now?”

They were, in fact, with her right then. Fans ultimately got live performances of “Bitch Better Have My Money,” co-produced by the artist formerly known as Kanye West and originally released in 2015, and 2009’s “Run This Town,” a single off HOV’s The Blueprint 3 album also featuring Ye. As expected, Ye himself was not on hand.

Rihanna’s partner, ASAP Rocky, was in attendance for Sunday’s show, which also featured surprise appearances by Beyoncé and Clipse, just to name a couple.

Next for HOV—who dedicated the first two nights of his Yankee Stadium run to celebrating the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint—are shows in London, Paris, and Los Angeles. Later this year, he’ll also be debuting an eight-part HBO docuseries directed by his “99 Problems” collaborator Rick Rubin.

Related Stories

A person in a New York Yankees cap and jacket stands against a dark background, with light reflecting off them dramatically.
Music

Inside Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Takeover: Everything That Went Down

Jay-Z's three-night Yankee Stadium run brought surprise guests, iconic moments, and hours-long delays that tested fans' patience. We broke it all down plus ranked all three shows.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo14 days ago
(L-R) LeBron James, Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z and Kevin Hart.
Music

Jay-Z Yankee Stadium Guest List Includes LeBron James, Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Hart and More

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kelly Rowland, and others were also in attendance.

Trey Alston16 days ago
ay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter attends The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Jay-Z Joined By Daughter Blue Ivy During Yankee Stadium Show

Hov's eldest child joined him on keys for 'Reasonable Doubt' track "Feelin' It."

Trace William Cowen17 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App