Fitted hats. Unbuttoned jerseys in the summertime. Satin dugout jackets. Baseball’s wardrobe has impacted streetwear and lifestyle fashion in more ways than one.

We have seen plenty of the biggest names in the industry put their spin on the classic elements of baseball’s uniform and even release official collaborations with MLB teams. Some have been one-offs, while others partnerships have grown into annual installments. From Bape’s camo Dodgers caps to Supreme’s Yankees Box Logo tee, there have been no shortage of great MLB collabs over the years.

In light of the recent KAWS x MLB collection, we decided to run down some of the other great MLB projects across streetwear history.