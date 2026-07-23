Key Takeaways
- Baseball has influenced streetwear and modern fashion through items like fitted caps and official collaborations with the MLB and its 30 teams.
- Major collaborative partners have included Supreme, Kith, Bape, Born X Raised, and Aimé Leon Dore. Contemporary artists like KAWS and Takashi Murakami have also put their own spin on gear for iconic franchies like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs.
- Throughout the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s, we have seen plenty of other major streetwear brands release their own MLB collabs. Fear of God, Palace, Eric Emanuel, Awake NY, Billionaire Boys Club, and more have all put their own spin on the uniform of America’s Pastime.
Fitted hats. Unbuttoned jerseys in the summertime. Satin dugout jackets. Baseball’s wardrobe has impacted streetwear and lifestyle fashion in more ways than one.
We have seen plenty of the biggest names in the industry put their spin on the classic elements of baseball’s uniform and even release official collaborations with MLB teams. Some have been one-offs, while others partnerships have grown into annual installments. From Bape’s camo Dodgers caps to Supreme’s Yankees Box Logo tee, there have been no shortage of great MLB collabs over the years.
In light of the recent KAWS x MLB collection, we decided to run down some of the other great MLB projects across streetwear history.
Shop the full KAWS x MLB collection here.
Bape x MLB
When: 2008-2024
Bape is one of the earliest instances of a streetwear brand linking up with the MLB in an official capacity. Real Bape heads may remember the store-exclusive camo Yankees and Dodgers fitteds from 2008. Fast forward to 2019, they worked with the MLB again on a larger capsule that featured ABC Camo jerseys for the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers, and Angels. The Japanese streetwear brand also released a more expansive assortment of Bape camo fitteds in 2024, a worthy consolation for anyone who hasn’t been able to track down one of the elusive OGs from the 2000s.
Supreme x New York Yankees
When: 2015-2026
Supreme has made a habit of releasing Yankees pieces from season to season. We’ve gotten everything from winter parkas covered in patches to fitted caps remixed with Supreme script logos. To this day, the best linkup between New York’s biggest streetwear brand and its most iconic sports franchise was the first one in 2015. Hoodies and mesh jerseys in neon colors were some of the standouts, but the overall highlight was a nay blue Box Logo tee complete with a giant “NY” logo on the back.
Kith x New York Yankees
When: 2015-2025
Ronnie Fieg may be a Queens native, but some of his best sports collabs are actually for the Bronx Bombers. The 2025 release with Seinfeld star Jason Alexander in the campaign and Avirex leathers anchoring the collection has been the best of the bunch, but Kith has been delivering solid Yankees pieces for a decade.
Fear of God x MLB
When: 2017-2026
Jerry Lorenzo’s ties to baseball run deep, from his father Jerry Manuel’s MLB playing and managerial career to his time as former Dodgers star Matt Kemp’s manager. Unsurprisingly, baseball has always been represented with special Fear of God drops. It all began in 2017 with a series of coveted FOG logo caps and satin warmup jackets. Since, Fear of God Essentials has released an ever-expanding range of stylish pieces from year to year for all 30 MLB teams.
Eric Emanuel x MLB
When: 2018-2026
Eric Emanuel has released various MLB collabs over the past eight years that have ranged from vintage-inspired, neon-colored variations of his signature mesh shorts to cozy sweatsuits bearing the official logos of various teams. The New York-based designer has even had official stadium giveaways at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, respectfully, to debut exclusive items.
Born X Raised x Los Angeles Dodgers
When: 2019-2026
Born X Raised has been holding it down for the Los Angeles streetwear scene for a number of years. One of its most popular, and most consistent, offerings is its ongoing series of Dodgers gear. Fans have been blessed with everything from fitted caps covered in embroidered cherubs to satin jackets to tees commemorating the Dodgers 2025 World Series title. In 2026, Born X Raised took its baseball partnership a step further when it released Mexico jerseys and other apparel in celebration of the World Baseball Classic.
Aimé Leon Dore x New York Mets
When: 2020-2026
Aimé Leon Dore’s MLB projects aren’t limited to the New York Mets, but Queens native Teddy Santis has arguably made the best gear for his borough’s squad. Yes, there have been various versions of ALD’s popular New Era caps that have hit the market, but the best items are the more premium apparel offerings like wool varsity jackets and subtly-branded Oxford shirts.
Joe Freshgoods x Chicago White Sox
When: 2021
Joe Freshgoods reps Chicago to the fullest. Of course, that has resulted in some official White Sox gear. The 2021 capsule collection made in partnership with Mitchell & Ness saw Southside Chicago’s franchise represented through a fashion-first lens. Certain pieces were done up in Cam’ron-esque baby pink colorways, while others flipped the White Sox black and white gear with the addition of flames. The result was the flyest White Sox gear we’ve ever seen.
Awake NY “Subway Series”
When: 2021
Awake NY celebrated New York’s Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets with a capsule full of hoodies, tees, and caps. No matter with whom their allegiances lie, New Yorkers were treated to some great items to mark one of the best traditions in baseball.
Felt x MLB
When: 2021-2024
The Florida streetwear brand produced multiple collections of MLB fitted caps. They stood out for the addition of embroidered butterflies and flowers on the crowns.
Bricks & Wood x Los Angeles Dodgers
When: 2022
Ahead of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, local streetwear label Bricks & Wood revealed a capsule of merch centered around a series of Dodgers fitted caps. But it was the airbrush-inspired graphic tee featuring a poignant message that read, “We Need More Black People at the Stadium” that became the real hero item once it was spotted on Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts.
Billionaire Boys Club x New York Yankees
When: 2022, 2026
Billionaire Boys Club has released official collaborations with the New York Yankees on two occasions. Highlights have included flips of BBC’s signature arch logo tees in Yankee blue and preppy classic like rugby sweaters. Pharrell even tossed out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium in 2022 to mark the inaugural collab.
Carpet Company x Baltimore Orioles
When: 2024-2026
Baltimore skate brand Carpet Company has dropped a couple of T-shirts in official collaboration with the Orioles featuring orange versions of its main logo and portraits of its mascot. In more recent years, the label has also released ersions of Orioles fitted caps with New Era featuring a Carpet Company side patch.
Takashi Murakami x MLB
When: 2025
Takashi Murakami celebrated the 2025 Tokyo Series in a major way with a vast assortment of Dodgers and Cubs apparel featuring some of his iconic motifs like the smiling flowers and cherry blossoms. When the Dodgers won the World Series later that season, Murakami doubled down with a second collabs celebrating LA’s finest.
Palace x San Francisco Giants/Detroit Tigers
When: 2025-2026
Palace is based in London, but it’s still dabbled in some official MLB drops in recent years. The brand has released two separate capsule collections, one for the San Francisco Giants and the other focused on the Detroit Tigers. It was refreshing to see a big brand like Palace not just work with the usual suspects like the Yankees and Dodgers.
Jay-Z x Mitchell & Ness x New York Yankees
When: 2026
Jay-Z’s three-night run of shows at Yankee Stadium to celebrate Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint will go down in rap and New York City history. The Bronx bootleggers weren’t the only people selling gear to commemorate the legendary weekend. Hov also linked up with Mitchell & Ness for a series of pieces celebrating both albums, from $400 iterations of the Yanks’ iconic pinstriped jerseys to premium letterman jackets.
KAWS x MLB
When: 2026
To celebrate the summer series between the Yankees and Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in July 2026, KAWS released an extensive collection of fan gear. Everything from Aaron Judge jerseys to baseball bats was remixed with Kaws’ “XX” motif. It marked the first time that the iconic Yankees and Dodgers logos had been reimagined by an artist.