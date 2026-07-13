Fans Outside Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Residency Debate 'Reasonable Doubt' vs. 'The Blueprint'

Jay-Z's historic Yankee Stadium residency isn't just celebrating three decades of one of hip-hop's greatest careers; it's also reigniting one of the culture's oldest debates. Outside the stadium during the concert series, fans were asked a simple but impossible question: Which album is better, Reasonable Doubt or The Blueprint? The responses showed just how divided Jay-Z's fanbase remains. For many, The Blueprint was the clear choice.

"I'm gonna have to go with Blueprint," one fan said. "I was in high school when Blueprint came out, and that's the best Jay-Z album of all time."

Another echoed that sentiment, saying, "Blueprint." One woman joked that the 2001 classic offered the perfect balance of swagger and style. "I'ma go Blueprint. That's the ladies' album," she said. "We gonna rock, we gonna get sexy, and we gonna be a little thuggish."

Others argued that The Blueprint captured a more polished version of Jay-Z at the peak of his powers. "Reasonable Doubt is him giving us all the gems from the streets, his experience from being born to 26," one fan explained. "But in The Blueprint, he was seasoned. He was Hov at that point." Still, plenty of fans stood firmly behind Jay's groundbreaking 1996 debut.

"Reasonable Doubt," one attendee answered without hesitation.

Another called it the album that introduced him to Jay-Z. "That was my introduction to hip-hop and Jay as a full-fledged album," he said. "I'm gonna have to say Reasonable Doubt." Others praised the project's lasting influence. "Reasonable Doubt. It's a classic," one fan said before acknowledging, "Blueprint is a classic as well, but Reasonable Doubt is just... ooh." Even some supporters of The Blueprint admitted the decision wasn't easy.