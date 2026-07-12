Jay-Z's Set Lists From Each Night of His Yankee Stadium Shows

Jay-Z’s record-breaking Yankee Stadium takeover is in full effect. Beginning with a video of Beyoncé cutting his hair on the first night, and continuing with epic homages to Reasonable Doubt and Blueprint that feature his peers Nas and Eminem, Hov is digging deep into his bag of classics to perform hits that celebrate his lengthy career.

Here are the set lists from each night, so you can keep track of what he’s been performing.

The First Night

“Can’t Knock the Hustle” (feat. Beyoncé)

“Politics as Usual”

“JAY-Z’s Freestyle”

“Brooklyn’s Finest”

“I Love the Dough” (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)

“Dead Presidents” (feat. Nas)

“Dead Presidents II”

“The World Is Yours”

“N.Y. State of Mind”

“Where I’m From”

“Feelin’ It” (feat. Blue Ivy Carter, Mecca & Alicia Keys)

“D’Evils”

“No Church in the Wild”

“Can I Live”

“Jigga My N***a”

“Ain’t No N***a”

“Excuse Me Miss”

“22 Two’s”

“Friend or Foe”

“Coming of Age” (feat. Memphis Bleek)

“Cashmere Thoughts”

“Allure”

“Bring It On” (feat. Jaz-O)

“Regrets”

“New York State of Mind” (Alicia Keys Solo)

“Empire State of Mind” (feat. Alicia Keys)

“U Don’t Know”

“Best of Me (Part II)”

“Blow the Whistle”

“La-La-La (Excuse Me Miss Again)”

“Mundian To Bach Ke (Beware of the Boys)”

“Change the Game”

“Do It Again (Put Ya Hands Up)”

“You, Me, Him and Her”

“Roc Boys (And the Winner Is…)”

“Public Service Announcement”

“N***as in Paris”

“Big Pimpin’”

The Second Night