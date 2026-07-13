Ebro Says He Avoided Hugging Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z Show Because He Was ‘Fat Boy Sweaty'

Ebro Darden caught up with Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z’s weekend residency at Yankee Stadium but had a good reason for avoiding a hug.
The radio host recounted the run-in on the Monday episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenburg Show, where he detailed that he was too clammy to embrace the 3-time Grammy winner.
“The juice was the amount of sweat I was sweating,” Ebro joked around the 1:07:00 mark of the video below. “That's the only juicy details I got.”
The media personality added that his amount of sweat was “obscene” and “embarrassing.”
“I was out there looking like somebody dumped water on me, bro. It was a travesty,” he continued.
“And then you seeing the Megan the Stallions, everybody trying to high-five and give you a hug,” Ebro continued. “You like, ‘Yo, I don't even want to fuck up your whole outfit. I'm fat boy sweaty right now. I can't. This is crazy.’"
Ebro attended all three nights of Jay-Z's residency, which ran July 10 through July 12, and was dedicated around the 30th anniversary of the rapper’s landmark album Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint.
The engagement was completely sold out, with the Saturday concert setting a record for 45,832 tickets sold, the most sold for a concert at the Bronx venue. The 25-time Grammy winner also came with special performers, including his wife, Beyoncé, their oldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, Rihanna, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and more.
A four-hour delay due to security issues caused the final night, titled “Extra Innings,” to be held longer than expected, with the show concluding at 3 a.m.