Ebro Says He Avoided Hugging Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z Show Because He Was ‘Fat Boy Sweaty'

Ebro Darden caught up with Megan Thee Stallion at Jay-Z’s weekend residency at Yankee Stadium but had a good reason for avoiding a hug.

The radio host recounted the run-in on the Monday episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenburg Show, where he detailed that he was too clammy to embrace the 3-time Grammy winner.

“The juice was the amount of sweat I was sweating,” Ebro joked around the 1:07:00 mark of the video below. “That's the only juicy details I got.”

The media personality added that his amount of sweat was “obscene” and “embarrassing.”

“I was out there looking like somebody dumped water on me, bro. It was a travesty,” he continued.