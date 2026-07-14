Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z ‘Wasn't Talking to Nobody' During Hours-Long Yankee Stadium Show Delay

"He wasn’t talking to nobody. I had to talk to Guru. Guru was the temperature last night," Bleek said, referring to Jay-Z's DJ and longtime engineer Young Guru . "He told me, 'Bleek, everything's going to be alright. We prepared for this. We going to shut this shit down. Tell them people out there to shut up and be patient.'"

Speaking with TMZ on Monday (July 13), Bleek described his longtime friend and collaborator's mood backstage during the hours-long standoff that took place on Sunday night (July 12), explaining how Hov turned into a "stone-faced killer."

Having some fun with his comments, Bleek added, with a chuckle: "I said, 'Gu, we lost our feet. What we gon' do?' He said, 'Get some more D’Usse, it'll make it all better.'"

The chaos on Sunday night started when fans without tickets reportedly rushed a security checkpoint, forcing Yankee Stadium to lock down all entry gates.

Roc Nation confirmed the breach in a joint statement with the New York Yankees and Live Nation shared with Complex, saying: "On Sunday evening at various fan entrances at Yankee Stadium, hundreds of individuals in large groups — who did not have tickets to tonight’s performance — stormed over peaceful ticketholders, and in some cases, breached security."

"As a result, gates at all entrances of the Stadium were closed for an extended period of time. With the thoughtful guidance of the NYPD, gates were reopened cautiously and carefully to ensure the safety of those inside and outside," the statement continued. "The Yankees, Roc Nation and Live Nation express our deep gratitude to the NYPD and to Yankee Stadium security personnel for their leadership and direction throughout the evening, putting the welfare of attendees above all other considerations."

The show had been scheduled to start at 8 P.M. However, doors did not open until 10 P.M., with Jay-Z finally taking the stage at 12:20 A.M., more than four hours late. Bleek told TMZ he feared the concert would be shut down entirely if Jay-Z hadn't walked out by midnight.