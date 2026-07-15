Hit-Boy Tells Young Producers to Keep Hustling After Jay-Z Performs a Beat He Made at 24

Hit-Boy is reminding the next generation of producers that great music can keep paying dividends years after it's created.
Following Jay-Z's three-night residency at Yankee Stadium celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, the Grammy-winning producer shared a message on social media encouraging young beatmakers to stay focused on building a lasting catalog.
"2 beats I made in my 20s still paying me. Keep building your catalog," Hit-Boy wrote alongside a video of himself flipping through stacks of royalty checks.
The producer expanded on the post in an Instagram Story, revealing that Jay-Z had performed both "Clique" and "N***as in Paris" during the residency.
"Jay-Z performed 'Clique' and 'N***as in Paris' last night at Yankee Stadium," Hit-Boy wrote, repeating the same sentiment in his original comment. "2 beats I made in my 20s that still pay me to this day. Keep hustling young producers."
The moment served as a full-circle reminder of how a single beat can continue generating income long after it's first released. Hit-Boy produced "N***as in Paris" in 2011 when he was just 24 years old, and more than a decade later the record remains one of Jay-Z and Kanye West's signature songs.
Jay-Z's sold-out Yankee Stadium run celebrated two milestones in his catalog. Night One focused on Reasonable Doubt, while Night Two spotlighted The Blueprint. The final show featured a career-spanning setlist with appearances from guests including Beyoncé, Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and others.
In an interview with ABC News, the California producer explained that success requires much more than making great music.
"You gotta push yourself," Hit-Boy said. "If you wanna be great, it's not gonna just be bare bones. You gotta put your all into it. It's beyond just the music."
He added that early in his career, he believed talent alone would be enough before realizing presentation, branding, and long-term planning are just as important.
"I just thought you be dope at music, and you win," he said. "If you really wanna win, you gotta be precise and know who you wanna be and know how to present yourself."