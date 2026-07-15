Hit-Boy Tells Young Producers to Keep Hustling After Jay-Z Performs a Beat He Made at 24

Hit-Boy is reminding the next generation of producers that great music can keep paying dividends years after it's created. Following Jay-Z's three-night residency at Yankee Stadium celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, the Grammy-winning producer shared a message on social media encouraging young beatmakers to stay focused on building a lasting catalog. "2 beats I made in my 20s still paying me. Keep building your catalog," Hit-Boy wrote alongside a video of himself flipping through stacks of royalty checks. The producer expanded on the post in an Instagram Story, revealing that Jay-Z had performed both "Clique" and "N***as in Paris" during the residency. "Jay-Z performed 'Clique' and 'N***as in Paris' last night at Yankee Stadium," Hit-Boy wrote, repeating the same sentiment in his original comment. "2 beats I made in my 20s that still pay me to this day. Keep hustling young producers."

The moment served as a full-circle reminder of how a single beat can continue generating income long after it's first released. Hit-Boy produced "N***as in Paris" in 2011 when he was just 24 years old, and more than a decade later the record remains one of Jay-Z and Kanye West's signature songs.