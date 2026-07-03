Stadiums

Stadiums such as Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin—opened in 1957 and home to the NFL’s Packers—and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, which debuted in 1962 as Major League Baseball’s third-oldest ballpark, have witnessed pivotal sports moments like Brett Favre’s 200th consecutive start and Sandy Koufax’s perfect game. These venues not only host professional games but also landmark events including the 1994 FIFA World Cup matches at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Beyond hosting athletic competitions, stadiums like Soldier Field in Chicago, renovated in 2003 while preserving its 1924 Art Deco facade, serve as cultural hubs for their cities, accommodating concerts, political rallies, and community events. Complex’s coverage highlights how these stadiums reflect local identity through traditions such as the Seventh-Inning Stretch at Wrigley Field and the “Terrible Towel” waving at Heinz Field, illustrating their role as more than sports venues but as enduring symbols of regional pride.

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What are your favorite tracks to hear when you're watching your team go head-to-head with its most bitter rival? What song do you think should be playing when they've secured their latest victory? These are the Best Stadium Anthems of All Time to get you thinking about what gets you going when game time comes around.
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