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Jay-Z Brings Out Pharrell for Neptunes Classics During Sold-Out Yankee Stadium Night Two

The pair hit a two-step together and ran through "Frontin'," "Allure," and "Excuse Me Miss" during the encore.

Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, and Kanye West posing together at an event, dressed in formal attire with stage lights in the background.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Jay-Z continued his three-night Yankee Stadium celebration on Saturday (July 11) by welcoming Pharrell Williams to the stage for a string of Neptunes-produced classics, adding another memorable guest appearance to the sold-out anniversary concerts.

The second night of Hov’s residency centered on The Blueprint. Jay performed various songs from the landmark 2001 album while mixing in career-spanning favorites before closing with a celebration of his longtime collaborations with Pharrell.

The Virginia producer and artist joined Jay near the end of the show, helping deliver fan favorites including "I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)" and "Frontin'," two songs that highlighted one of hip-hop's most successful artist-producer partnerships.

The performance marked one of several surprise appearances during the evening. The concert opened with Jay bringing out legendary MC Slick Rick for "The Ruler's Back," The Blueprint’s opening track, before moving through much of the record with production originally crafted by Kanye West, Just Blaze, and Bink.

Another unexpected highlight came when Eminem appeared to perform "Renegade" alongside Jay before treating the crowd to his own classic, "Lose Yourself."

Toward the end of the concert, Jay reflected on the significance of The Blueprint, which was released on Sept. 11, 2001.

"This album dropped on a real tragic time for New York City," he told the crowd. "I was prepared to walk away from this album obviously given everything that was going on."

He said he was overwhelmed by the public's response after its release, adding that he hoped the music provided some comfort during one of the city's darkest moments.

Jay later returned for an encore that included "Empire State of Mind" before bringing Pharrell onstage for their run of collaborative hits. He closed the night with "N****s in Paris," "Public Service Announcement," and "Encore," wrapping up the second installment of the historic Yankee Stadium run.

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