Dame Dash Posts AI Video of Himself Crashing Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Stage

Dame Dash is having some fun with artificial intelligence. The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder recently shared an AI-generated video to his Instagram Stories. The video depicted an unlikely reunion with Jay-Z during one of Hov’s concerts at Yankee Stadium. The fictionalized clip opens with Jay-Z addressing the crowd before inviting Dash onto the stage. As the two longtime collaborators reunite, they embrace in front of cheering fans, creating a fictional moment many hip-hop fans once thought impossible given their well-documented fallout.

The lighthearted reunion, however, quickly takes an unexpected turn.

Moments after the embrace, the AI-generated video shows a SWAT team storming the stage and appearing to arrest Dash over child support payments. None of the events depicted, including Jay-Z introducing Dash onstage or the staged arrest, actually occurred.

The timing of Dame's post was deliberate. In a viral Art of Dialogue interview just weeks earlier, Dash had gone on record, saying, "I'm not coming out there with you either. Don't call me. So, don't think Dame is going to do a surprise. I'm not. I'm not getting on that dusty stage."

Dash's post comes amid years of public tension between the former business partners, whose relationship fractured in the mid-2000s following the breakup of Roc-A-Fella Records. While both men helped build one of hip-hop's most influential labels, they have largely remained estranged with only occasional public comments about one another over the years.