Jermaine Dupri on the 'Reasonable Doubt' Lyric That Inspired His Jay-Z Collaboration

“The first time Jay raps, ‘I’m deep in the South, kicking up top game/Bouncing on the highway, switching four lanes/Screaming through the sunroof, ‘Money ain’t a thang…’ I’m like, ‘Hold up!’” Dupri wrote. “‘Deep in the South’ is the line that really stuck out to me because… What are the odds that *I’m* running a little late, so *I’m* driving fast, and *I’m* switching lanes, feeling like ‘money ain’t a thang’? I say to myself, ‘That’s it! I’ll tell him when he gets in the car that this is gonna be the hook.’”

“Jay came to Atlanta by himself, jumped in the car, and we proceeded down Old National going back and forth about the song,” Dupri continues. “I don’t know how Jay wrote his verse, but by the time we got to my house, he had his verse ready.”

“One idea turned into a conversation, the conversation turned into a session, and the rest became hip-hop history,” he continued.

Dupri concluded by saying that he continues to “think back to that drive down Old National” when hearing the classic song.

The So So Def founder wasn’t the only special guest to join Jay-Z on stage at Yankee Stadium: Beyoncé, Rihanna, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Jeezy and more were also in on the fun.