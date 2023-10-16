10 Times Celebs Got Caught Wearing Fake Jewelry, Watches, and More

When: 2009

Perhaps one of the most notorious fake sneakers ever worn by a celeb was Big Boi’s red and blue Retro Air Jordan 8s. It was a fake widely seen by everyone on the Internet because Big Boi flexed them in an interview with CNN.com during a Sneaker Pimps convention in Atlanta. A month after he got caught wearing the fakes, Maurice Garland interviewed him about the sneakers he wore. Big Boi claimed he ordered them off the Internet around 2000 and that he paid $500 for them. “I ain’t really perpetuating fraud or nothing, I liked them because of the colors,” he said. He went on to clarify that he didn’t have money to wear OG Air Jordans 8s while he was growing up, so he was quick to buy a pair he thought was dope while he was on the come-up. On a 2020 episode of Full Size Run , Big Boi revisited the 8s and said his brother was actually the one who ordered them online for him. He also revealed those sneakers are still in his collection today and are cemented in Outkast’s own history. On the back of Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, Big Boi can be seen wearing them while standing on a set of speakers. While it would be embarrassing for most sneaker collectors to spend $500 on fugazi Jordans, Big Boi emphasized on FSR there’s more to life than what shoes he wears. “That album [Speakerboxxx/The Love Below] went on to sell 17 million copies,” he told Complex. “Fuck them shoes!”