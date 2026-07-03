Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes is a rapper and actor known for his rapid-fire delivery and dynamic vocal style that have shaped hip-hop since the early 1990s. He was born Trevor George Smith Jr. on May 20, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York. Rising to prominence with the Flipmode Squad collective before launching a solo career, he is distinguished by his intricate rhyme schemes and visually striking, often humorous music videos. His defining feature is an explosive energy that blends complex wordplay with theatrical flair, making tracks like "Break Ya Neck" and "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See" stand out. Fans return for his ability to push hip-hop’s boundaries through collaborations spanning from legends like A Tribe Called Quest to contemporary stars such as Nicki Minaj, reflecting his influence across generations.

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Ebro Darden and 50 Cent
Music

Ebro Slams 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Others for Performing at Trump Jr. Club

50 Cent is set to play the Executive Branch on July 3, the eve of America's 250th anniversary.

tara mahadevan18 days ago
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys smiling at an event, both dressed in formal attire.
Music

New Yorkers Are Celebrating Knicks Championship With These Songs Instead of "Empire State of Mind"

For many New Yorkers, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys's 2009 blockbuster isn't the go-to anthem.

Trace William Cowen33 days ago
Busta Rhymes.
Music

Busta Rhymes Responds to Heckler in the Most New York Way Possible

The Flipmode Squad head honcho was quick with the clap back after being mobbed by paparazzi and fans outside Madison Square Garden.

Trey Alston147 days ago
Busta Rhymes and J Dilla
Music

Busta Rhymes Announces New 'Dillagence 2' Project With J Dilla Production

The release date and tracklist haven't been revealed yet.

Trey Alston147 days ago
(L-R) SZA and Mariah Carey.
Music

SZA Honors 'Friend' Mariah Carey: 'You're the Blueprint'

The 'LANA' singer-songwriter said it was "insane" to call Carey a "friend" during a tribute at this year's Musicares Person of the Year gala.

Jaelani Turner-Williams168 days ago
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(L-R) Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey.
Music

Busta Rhymes Reveals Early Mariah Carey Crush During MusiCares Speech: 'I Love You So Much'

The rapper celebrated his longtime friend, who was named 2026's MusiCares Person of the Year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams168 days ago
Nelly and Metro Boomin
Music

Nelly Says Metro Boomin Will Executive Produce St. Lunatics’ First Album in 25 Years

The only album the St. Lunatics ever released was 2001’s 'Free City.'

tara mahadevan214 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Busta Rhymes Loses His Cool After After Camerman Tells Him to ‘Stay Black’

Busta Rhymes also snapped at a TikTok troll who called him "Tracy Morgan.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams221 days ago
Busta Rhymes
Music

Busta Rhymes Checks Kid Who Trolls Him By Calling Him Tracy Morgan

The incident took place at an Art Basel event in Miami.

tara mahadevan222 days ago
(L-R) Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz and Pharrell.
Music

Busta Rhymes Says Swizz Beatz and Pharrell Helped Him Regain 'Peace' and 'Joy'

The legendary rapper said the two producers spit "some of the realest talk" to him after initially being "afraid to hear" the feedback.

tara mahadevan247 days ago
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Coi Leray.
Music

Coi Leray Admits She Was 'Unhappy' After Releasing 'Players': 'Everything Was Happening So Fast'

The rapper and first-time mother has recalled feeling "out of control" with her "narrative."

Jaelani Turner-Williams261 days ago
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Busta Rhymes performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Music

Busta Rhymes Countersues Ex-Assistant, Alleges False Assault Claims

The rapper previously accused his former assistant of attempting a "shakedown."

Jaelani Turner-Williams273 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Busta Rhymes Asks Mariah Carey If He Can Hump Her Leg ‘Like an Old Nasty Dog’ at VMA Afterparty

The rapper made a crude joke about his "I Know What You Want" collaborator after the pair won awards at the 2025 VMAs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams313 days ago
A silver MTV Video Music Award "Moonman" trophy, depicting an astronaut holding an MTV flag.
Music

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and More

Lady Gaga was this year's most-nominated artist with 12 total nods.

Trace William Cowen314 days ago
Busta Rhymes
Music

Busta Rhymes to Receive Hip Hop Icon Award In Harlem

He's having a hell of an awards season.

Trey Alston336 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 18: (L-R) Busta Rhymes and Raekwon attend Busta Rhymes "The Fuse Is Lit" EP Release With Dinner Sponsored By Hennessy at TAO on November 18, 2022 in New York City.
Music

Raekwon Thanks Busta Rhymes for 'Saving My Life' In Powerful Speech

The Wu-Tang Clan member said he was "proud" of the recent Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient.

Jaelani Turner-Williams340 days ago
Busta Rhymes wearing large sunglasses and a chunky gold chain, performing on stage.
Music

Busta Rhymes Calls Ex-Assistant's Assault Allegations an 'Attempted Shake-Down'

News of the alleged assault first surfaced in January.

tara mahadevan345 days ago
LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Big Daddy Kane, and Chuck D
Music

Busta Rhymes Feels 'Complete' After Being Honored With Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, and Chuck D joined him for the star-studded event.

Trey Alston350 days ago

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