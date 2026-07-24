Latest Stories
Netflix Eyeing Kevin Hart, Lil Rel Howery, and Don Cheadle for Horse-Racing Comedy 'Black Stallions'
Netflix is in the lead to secure 'Black Stallions,' a new script that features 'Get Out''s Lil Rel Howery, Kevin Hart, and Don Cheadle, 'Deadline' reports. The comedy focuses on competing brother jockeys, with Howery and Cheadle as the leads.
Watch Nate Robinson Blow Reggie Miller and Lisa Leslie's Mind About Sneakers
With 'Uncle Drew' hitting theaters today, stars Nate Robinson, Reggie Miller, and Lisa Leslie sit down to talk about the film and sneaker culture. Watch Nate blow their minds in this clip.
There's a 'Uncle Drew' Nike Kyrie Low Releasing Too
The Nike Kyrie Low will release in a special-edition 'Uncle Drew' QS colorway to celebrate Kyrie Irving's new movie. Find out the release date and more details here.
Kyrie Irving Discusses Leaving Cleveland, Why He Stood Up for Kehlani
Kyrie Irving is currently making the promotional rounds as 'Uncle Drew,' his new movie, is set to make its worldwide debut Friday. He appeared on Hot 97's 'Ebro in the Morning' to discuss LeBron, Kehlani, and more.
Shaquille O'Neal Wants to Take Over Hollywood
Shaquille O'Neal provided insights on his recent showbiz ambitions as part of a new profile in 'The Hollywood Reporter.'
A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases
A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases featuring new pairs and collaborations from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, and Puma.
'Uncle Drew' Kyrie 4s Releasing for the Whole Family
The release date and details for Kyrie Irving's Nike Kyrie 4 'Uncle Drew' sneakers in white and gum. The shoes will release in men's, grade school, and preschool sizes this summer.
Stream the 'Uncle Drew' Soundtrack f/ ASAP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Dipset, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, and More
Before the movie 'Uncle Drew' releases nationwide on June 29, RCA Records and Lionsgate have dropped off the star-studded soundtrack for the film, including ASAP Rocky, Dipset, 2 Chainz, and more.
French Montana and Remy Ma Connect on Harry Fraud-Produced "New Thang"
French Montana and Remy Ma have teamed up again for an 'Uncle Drew' soundtrack cut produced by frequent collaborator Harry Fraud. The full soundtrack will arrive on June 15.
Kyrie Irving Turns Back the Clock in New Uncle Drew Spot
We talked to Kyrie Irving about his upcoming Uncle Drew film and his future acting plans.
Here’s the Music Video for G-Eazy, Yo Gotti, and YBN Nahmir's "1942"
The song is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film 'Uncle Drew.'
There Are Only 100 Pairs of These 'Wheaties' Nike Kyrie 4s
Nike made a Kyrie 4 'Wheaties' signature shoe for Kyrie Iriving and Uncle Drew and it's limited to 100 pairs.