Uncle Drew

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Kevin Hart in LA
Pop Culture

Netflix Eyeing Kevin Hart, Lil Rel Howery, and Don Cheadle for Horse-Racing Comedy 'Black Stallions'

Netflix is in the lead to secure 'Black Stallions,' a new script that features 'Get Out''s Lil Rel Howery, Kevin Hart, and Don Cheadle, 'Deadline' reports. The comedy focuses on competing brother jockeys, with Howery and Cheadle as the leads.

tara mahadevan2910 days ago
Reggie Miller, Lisa Leslie, and Nate Robinson
Sneakers

Watch Nate Robinson Blow Reggie Miller and Lisa Leslie's Mind About Sneakers

With 'Uncle Drew' hitting theaters today, stars Nate Robinson, Reggie Miller, and Lisa Leslie sit down to talk about the film and sneaker culture. Watch Nate blow their minds in this clip.

Riley Jones2948 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4 Low 'Uncle Drew' AO8979 005 (Pair)
Sneakers

There's a 'Uncle Drew' Nike Kyrie Low Releasing Too

The Nike Kyrie Low will release in a special-edition 'Uncle Drew' QS colorway to celebrate Kyrie Irving's new movie. Find out the release date and more details here.

Riley Jones2950 days ago
Greg M. Cooper
Sports

Kyrie Irving Discusses Leaving Cleveland, Why He Stood Up for Kehlani

Kyrie Irving is currently making the promotional rounds as 'Uncle Drew,' his new movie, is set to make its worldwide debut Friday. He appeared on Hot 97's 'Ebro in the Morning' to discuss LeBron, Kehlani, and more.

Aaron C. Mansfield2951 days ago
Shaq points at a statue of him dunking.
Sports

Shaquille O'Neal Wants to Take Over Hollywood

Shaquille O'Neal provided insights on his recent showbiz ambitions as part of a new profile in 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Gavin Evans2956 days ago
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Off White x Air Jordan 1 UNC Release Date AQ0818 148 Main
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases featuring new pairs and collaborations from Nike, Jordan Brand, Adidas, and Puma.

Mike DeStefano2959 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4 Uncle Drew Release Date 943807 100 Pair
Sneakers

'Uncle Drew' Kyrie 4s Releasing for the Whole Family

The release date and details for Kyrie Irving's Nike Kyrie 4 'Uncle Drew' sneakers in white and gum. The shoes will release in men's, grade school, and preschool sizes this summer.

Riley Jones2961 days ago
'Uncle Drew' Soundtrack Artwork
Music

Stream the 'Uncle Drew' Soundtrack f/ ASAP Rocky, 2 Chainz, Dipset, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, and More

Before the movie 'Uncle Drew' releases nationwide on June 29, RCA Records and Lionsgate have dropped off the star-studded soundtrack for the film, including ASAP Rocky, Dipset, 2 Chainz, and more.

tara mahadevan2962 days ago
french montana remy ma getty prince williams
Music

French Montana and Remy Ma Connect on Harry Fraud-Produced "New Thang"

French Montana and Remy Ma have teamed up again for an 'Uncle Drew' soundtrack cut produced by frequent collaborator Harry Fraud. The full soundtrack will arrive on June 15.

Eric Skelton2965 days ago
kyrie
Sports

Kyrie Irving Turns Back the Clock in New Uncle Drew Spot

We talked to Kyrie Irving about his upcoming Uncle Drew film and his future acting plans.

Zach Frydenlund2973 days ago
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G Eazy performs as a special guest on the Coachella.
Music

Here’s the Music Video for G-Eazy, Yo Gotti, and YBN Nahmir's "1942"

The song is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film 'Uncle Drew.'

Abel Shifferaw2992 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4 'Wheaties'
Sneakers

There Are Only 100 Pairs of These 'Wheaties' Nike Kyrie 4s

Nike made a Kyrie 4 'Wheaties' signature shoe for Kyrie Iriving and Uncle Drew and it's limited to 100 pairs.

Riley Jones3005 days ago

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