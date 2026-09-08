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Lei Takanashi

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Joined July 2019 | 396 posts
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Jay-Z has a long history of wearing rare and expensive luxury watches from brands like Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, Jacob and Co., and Hublot.

A History of Jay-Z Wearing Insanely Expensive Watches

Jay-Z’s is hip-hop's greatest watch connoisseur. His collection includes Jacob and Co. Five Time Zone, Richard Mille 56 Customized “Blueprint," 1-of-1 Rolexes, and more.

Lei Takanashi71 days ago
Some of the pioneering women's streetwear brands include Leah McSweeney's Married to the Mob, Kimora Lee Simmons' Baby Phat, Camella Ehlke's 555 Soul, and more.

10 Pioneering Women's Streetwear Brands You Need to Know

From Baby Phat's Kimora Lee Simmons to MTTM's Leah McSweeney, these women shaped the future of the female fashion industry.

Lei Takanashi146 days ago
Supreme has released hundreds of amazing items since starting in 1994. These are the best pieces that have dropped every year.

The Best Item Supreme Has Released Every Year

Supreme has dominated streetwear for over 30 years. These are the best items it has released every year since 1994.

Lei Takanashi203 days ago
Supreme has become known for releasing wild accessories, from red Oreos to caskets. These are the 10 craziest of all time.

Supreme’s 10 Most Ridiculous Accessories of All Time

From red Oreos to a casket, here are the wildest Supreme accessories ever released.

Lei Takanashi205 days ago
Black-owned streetwear brands you need to know include Joe Freshgoods, Fear of God, FTP, Union Los Angeles, Karl Kani, and many more.

Black-Owned Streetwear and Fashion Brands You Need to Know

Lei Takanashi223 days ago
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Kim Kardashian poses behind a "SKIMS" sign in a blue room, with clothing items displayed in front of her.

How Kim Kardashian Built SKIMS Into a $5 Billion Company

From its launch in 2019 to its most recent partnership with Nike, here is how the booming brand has redefined the shapewear industry.

Lei Takanashi224 days ago
Ahead of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show, we take a look at his iconic looks, best outfits, and style evolution over the years.

Tracking Bad Bunny’s Evolution Into A Modern Style Icon

Ahead of his historic Super Bowl LX halftime show, here's a look at Bad Bunny’s style throughout his career.

Lei Takanashi224 days ago
Founded by Clint Ogbenna in 2017, Corteiz has grown into one of the most popular streetwear brands in the world.

Everything You Need to Know About Corteiz

From celebrity co-signs like Central Cee to collabs with Nike, here is how the UK streetwear brand became one of the biggest in the world.

Lei Takanashi245 days ago
Streetwear Holiday Windows Undefeated Homies With Vivid Colors

Meet The Artists Behind Supreme and Undefeated's Holiday Windows

We interviewed With Vivid Color, a husband-wife sign painting duo whose quirky holiday windows are seen across some of LA's biggest streetwear retailers.

Lei Takanashi269 days ago
Celebs Wearing Ugg Boots

How to Wear Uggs, According to Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet, Kai Cenat, and More

Uggs are a winter staple. Here are some of our favorite celebs have styled them over the years.

Lei Takanashi308 days ago
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Streetwear and Fashion Car Collaborations

The Best Fashion Car Collaborations of All Time

From Aimé Leon Dore x Porsche to Virgil Abloh x Mercedes, these are our picks. Do you agree?

Lei Takanashi437 days ago
Rihanna at Fenty Hair launch event in 2024.

From Puma to Fenty Beauty: How Rihanna Built Her Billion-Dollar Business Empire

For Savage X Fenty's seventh anniversary, we look back on all of Rihanna's businesses in fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Lei Takanashi496 days ago
A collage featuring Travis Scott performing, with items like Nike sneakers, Reese's Puffs cereal, McDonald's bag, and Astroworld merchandise.

Travis Scott's Brand Collaborations, A Complete Timeline

A timeline of Travis Scott's collaborations, including Nike, McDonald's, Dior, WWE, and many more.

Lei Takanashi506 days ago
Best Crocs Collaborations Ranked

The 20 Best Crocs Collaborations, Ranked

From new crocs like the Dingyun Zhang Diffuser Clog to Salehe Bembury’s Pollex Clogs, we decided to rank the 20 best Crocs collaborations of all time.

Lei Takanashi511 days ago
Rappers Juelz Santana, Ice Spice, and Jim Jones standing in stylish, urban outfits against a pink backdrop

How B.B. Simon Became the Flyest Belt in Hip-Hop

B.B. Simon's colorful iced-out belts have been a status symbol in hip-hop for decades. Here is how it happened.

Lei Takanashi808 days ago
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Left: Person in a patterned outfit and round sunglasses. Right: Person in a shiny black hood over a kitchen counter. Text overlays present.

The Worst TikTok Fashion Trends: Opiumcore, Flexing Pandabuy Fakes, and More

Whether its Opiumcore or fake Pandabuy hauls, there is truly some horrible fashion trends on TikTok right now. Here are the eight worst offenders.

Lei Takanashi941 days ago
Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the left, walking together. A woman in gold shorts and a black top on the right, posing indoors.

How Mowalola Ogunlesi Became One of Kanye's Favorite Designers

Mowalola Ogunlesi is known for her bold and sensual clothing. Here’s how she became one of Kanye West’s fashion proteges.

Lei Takanashi944 days ago
Two images: Left shows a person in a red Supreme jacket and black cap. Right shows two people in pink jackets with white designs.

Best Style Releases: Supreme, Stüssy, Corteiz, Who Decides War, and More

A roundup of the best drops this week from brands like Supreme, Corteiz, Who Decides War, and more.

Lei Takanashi946 days ago

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