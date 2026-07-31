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Tony Yayo Tells Rick Ross to ‘Find a New Career’ After ‘Set in Stone’ Album Sales

After 50 Cent declared that Ross' career is over, the longtime G-Unit affiliate echoed a similar sentiment on his podcast 'The Real Report.'

Split image of Tony Yayo and Rick Ross.
Jason Mendez/Getty; Prince Williams/WireImage

Tony Yayo suggested Rick Ross should “find a new career” in light of the sales of his latest album Set in Stone.

On the latest episode of The Real Report with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, the G-Unit rapper mocked Rozay and his album sales, jokingly guest DJ SpinKing, who was discussing his new song “Beat Go,” “Don’t worry. Don’t worry. We know you’re gonna sell more than Rick Ross.”

After reading off that Tory Lanez’s Made You Think I Was Gone …But outsold Set in Stone, Yayo said, “Ross, you need some help. You need the Drake stimulus package. That wasn’t there for you. Beefing with 50, that wasn’t good for you. Nothing been good for you, man. Just find a new career, man.”

“Like Fif said, the bum juice and the record sales ain’t working for you — and the wings, man,” he added, expressing his preference for American Deli’s Wing over Ross’ favored Wing Stop.

Skip ahead to the 22-minute mark in the video below.

Yayo’s remarks serve as a continuation of Ross getting trolled by G-Unit, which started last week when 50 Cent advised his longtime adversary to “pack it up” in an Instagram post after finding out the first-week projections of Set in Stone.

“Yo, [he] had 20 features and it didn’t help,” 50 wrote. “Alright now, pack it up. It’s over, officer. Get ya bum juice and ya wings and get the fuck up outta here. LOL.”

In typical Fif fashion, the TV and entertainment mogul kept going in on Ross, declaring that the MMG rapper’s career is over.

“LOL HE GOT AWAY WITH IT FOR A WHILE, BUT ITS OVER NOW JIG IS UP! 😆," he wrote. "20 features under 10 thousand sales 👀Damn boy it’s over.”

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