Tony Yayo Tells Rick Ross to ‘Find a New Career’ After ‘Set in Stone’ Album Sales

Tony Yayo suggested Rick Ross should “find a new career” in light of the sales of his latest album Set in Stone.

On the latest episode of The Real Report with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, the G-Unit rapper mocked Rozay and his album sales, jokingly guest DJ SpinKing, who was discussing his new song “Beat Go,” “Don’t worry. Don’t worry. We know you’re gonna sell more than Rick Ross.”

After reading off that Tory Lanez’s Made You Think I Was Gone …But outsold Set in Stone, Yayo said, “Ross, you need some help. You need the Drake stimulus package. That wasn’t there for you. Beefing with 50, that wasn’t good for you. Nothing been good for you, man. Just find a new career, man.”

“Like Fif said, the bum juice and the record sales ain’t working for you — and the wings, man,” he added, expressing his preference for American Deli’s Wing over Ross’ favored Wing Stop.

Skip ahead to the 22-minute mark in the video below.