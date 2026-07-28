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Uncle Murda Goes Off on Memphis Bleek After Prompting by Gillie Da Kid

Uncle Murda went nuclear after Gillie Da Kid claimed — not exactly correctly — that Memphis Bleek said something about him.

Split image of Uncle Murda and Memphis Bleek.
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty; Arturo Holmes/Getty

Uncle Murda did not hold back when responding to Memphis Bleek’s alleged comments about him on the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

Murda seemed content with giving Tony Yayo the runway to address Bleek’s remarks on Jim Jones’ Artist 2 Artist until Gillie da Kid claimed, mistakenly, that the former Roc-A-Fella artist “said something pertaining to you too, Murda.”

“He said something about me?” Murda responded at the 19-minute mark of the video at the bottom of the page. “I ain’t hear this.”

“Maybe it wasn’t you,” Gillie backtracked, before he continued by appearing to paraphrase Bleek’s comment: “If 50 stopped fucking with n****s for a year, it’ll be over.”

Gillie seemed to be referencing Bleek’s appearance on The Breakfast Club earlier this month, where he fired back at Yayo for saying that “Jay-Z don’t help nobody.”

“N****s can’t compete, that’s why they talk like that,” he said. “If 50 said, ‘[I’m stopping for] one year, these n****s would be in a shelter. They shouldn’t be allowed to talk about us or anybody when you literally are a dependent.”

Bleek did not bring up Murda directly, though of course the Brooklyn rapper has been at Yayo’s side supporting 50 Cent on the superstar’s recent tours and club appearances.

After being told that Bleek said something about him directly, Murda went nuclear, proposing they compare their business earnings.

“We could continue to do month-for-month to see who’s making more money as far as that business is concerned,” he said. “We could go business-for-business as far as that, right?”

Murda then took a personal swipe at Bleek.

“The only Bleek verse I ever fucking liked is the one that Jay-Z wrote,” he said. “I ain’t never like a Bleek verse that he wrote by himself. Fuck outta here. N****s ain’t no Memphis Bleek fans like that neither.”

After the first wave of his verbal assault, Murda said, “But damn, I’m surprised you talked about me,” before telling Gillie, “You said, he said something about me.”

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