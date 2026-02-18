Music

Ja Rule Says ‘Nothing Really Happened’ During Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda Airplane Confrontation

"There's a responsibility that we have to be gentlemen."

Ja Rule recently reflected on his confrontation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on a Delta flight, making it clear that he wants to set a good example for the next generations.

"Nothing really happened,” he explained on Wednesday’s episode of the TODAY show. “There's a responsibility that we have to be gentlemen. I live by a code, I call it the gentleman's code, but I'm also raising young men. So you have to let them know that there's no room for disrespect, but also that there's a way to carry yourself. So two things can be true."

He added: “Disrespect is not tolerated but there is a way you carry yourself in certain spaces.”

Ja Rule’s perspective echoes what he felt in an apology that he issued to the public days after the confrontation.

"I'm not proud of my behavior, it's goofy to me," wrote Ja Rule. "I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either. I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business, and investment partners."

"I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble," he concluded.

Ja Rule, Yayo, and Murda’s confrontation happened over Super Bowl weekend when the three ended up on a plane together. In a subsequent interview with DJ Vlad, Yayo reflected on what happened when Ja Rule was seated directly in the row in front of them.

"He see me, I see him, he spooked. He could tell TMZ, he could tell you ... he was spooked,” Yayo said. "The nervous factor to me is, he kept saying, 'Yo we good?' He wasn't even saying in an aggressive way.”

After a shouting match that nearly escalated into a physical altercation, flight attendants de-escalated the situation. Ja Rule later wrote on X that he “popped on these punks by myself.”

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