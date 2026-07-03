Murda Mook

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DMX performs at the 2019 Revolt House at Vulcan Gas Company
Music

DMX Trained Dog to Perform Ad-Lib During Rap Battle, According to Murda Mook

During a recent appearance on 'Drink Champs,' battle rapper Murda Mook told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that the Dark Man X once trained his dog to perform.

Xavier Hamilton2054 days ago
Damon Dash in 'Honor Up'
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Dame Dash and Kanye West's Upcoming Film 'Honor Up'

Dame Dash's 'Honor Up,' which is executive produced by Kanye West, hits theaters and On Demand on Feb. 16.

Khal3113 days ago

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