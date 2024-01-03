50 Cent Co-signs Uncle Murda Coming After Diddy and His Allegations on ‘Rap up 2023 Pt 2'

50 Cent is back tormenting Diddy this time by highlighting Uncle Murda's evisceration of the Bad Boy mogul in his "Rap Up 2023 Pt 2" track.

On Tuesday, 50 hopped on Instagram to share Murda's track and put all his attention on the bars aimed at Diddy. The Brooklyn rapper mentioned the drama surrounding Diddy and the sexual assault allegations levied against him while also name-dropping Yung Miami and more.

"2023 Rap up @unclemurda went crazy," he wrote in the caption.