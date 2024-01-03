50 Cent Co-signs Uncle Murda Coming After Diddy and His Allegations on ‘Rap up 2023 Pt 2'

50 Cent is back tormenting Diddy this time by highlighting Uncle Murda's evisceration of the Bad Boy mogul in his "Rap Up 2023 Pt 2" track.
On Tuesday, 50 hopped on Instagram to share Murda's track and put all his attention on the bars aimed at Diddy. The Brooklyn rapper mentioned the drama surrounding Diddy and the sexual assault allegations levied against him while also name-dropping Yung Miami and more.
"2023 Rap up @unclemurda went crazy," he wrote in the caption.
After dropping part one of his "Rap Up 2023" recap, Murda unleashed part two, where he rapped about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship drama before spending the rest of the track going in on Diddy.
"He was controlling her, had her on some scared shit / Paying other n***as to fuck her while he watch that's some weird shit / I'm like, did he do it? Did he drug her? Did he rape her?/If you ain't do the shit, Diddy why did you pay her?," Murda raps.
He continues, "You was an icon, n***a, you ruined it/Diddy documentary coming out, 50 Cent shooting it / I think it's called did he not, or did he do the shit."
Yung Miami also caught a stray when Murda claimed she won a BET Award because "[Diddy] paid for that." He also wondered how the City Girl felt about the Bad Boy Records founder "now that she know what he did to Cassie."
