Pop Smoke's Family Discuss Late Rapper's Friends Not Showing Up: 'Why We Quiet?'

"I think people need to check in to see how mandem is doing." Obasi said, before trying to think of some people who have shown support to his family. Stalling for a moment, failing to think of the names, he gestured towards his mother for help.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Real Report With Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, the late rapper's mother, Ms. Audrey Jackson, and brother, Obasi, were asked about their current mental and emotional states, which led to a deeper conversation about fake love from supposed friends and industry folk.

Pop Smoke 's family have spoken out about not receiving support from certain members of the hip-hop community after the rapper’s death.

"Who that?" Ms. Jackson replied, garnering laughter from hosts Yayo and Murda, who then asked about who actually does check in.

"We're not gonna name them," Obasi answered, after which Ms. Jackson asked who they think should be checking in.

"I think everybody supposed to check in, like how we're checking in now, in due time," Yayo replied.

"The people that y'all would think should be tapping in are not tapping in," Obasi explained. "Akademiks already had an interview with Fivio [Foreign]; [I] already ran down on him … If I was to die right now and my friends don't come support my mom or my family ever, ever! That’s an issue."

Continuing, he said that while he would "never stop a Black man from getting his money," he feels like Fivio's public displays of loyalty aren’t genuine. "If you's talking about, 'Yo, I’m ride or die. We woo. Shoot for the stars. I got it tatted on me,' that’s it," he said, explaining why he thinks Fivio — who he’s taken shots at previously — should be doing more for his family and the legacy of his brother.

His mother on the other hand has a different view on it. "If you show up, you supposed to be there. You don’t show up, you not supposed to be there," she said, adding that while she’s not mad at those who haven’t been as supportive since Pop Smoke’s death, she doesn’t want them to "come through when [they] need a favor."

The conversation then turned to Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Foundation, which was started in 2021. According to Ms. Jackson, a number of rappers have reached out to help support the foundation, but that apparently many of them were initially being "blocked" from reaching her.

When asked what she meant by “blocking," Obasi chimed in and said that it's more to do with being quiet and not promoting the foundation or letting people know that they can reach out to the family.

"Why we quiet? But y'all love Pop. Feel me?" he said. "It’s about this [points to his chest]. It’s the intention in your heart and the character of who you are. Feel me? That’s what I’m referring to when we say blocked."

Yayo then brought up Steven Victor, Pop Smoke’s former manager. Ms. Jackson explained that Victor used to be on the board for the late rapper's foundation for its first year, but hasn’t been a part of it since.

Getting animated during this part of the conversation, Obasi asked Yayo and Murda why they thought Victor should be supporting the family, to which Yayo replied: "He made a lot of money off Pop Smoke."

"Word?" Obasi sarcastically replied, seemingly in agreement with Yayo and Murda's take. Ms. Jackson then explained that she believes Victor isn’t around anymore because there’s no longer an opportunity to make any money off of her son.

Pop Smoke was fatally shot in Los Angeles on February 19, 2020 during a home invasion robbery. He was 20 years old.