Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee is a Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and songwriter widely recognized as a pioneer of reggaeton music. He rose to international fame in the early 2000s with hits like "Gasolina" and later expanded his influence through landmark collaborations such as "Despacito," which helped bring Latin urban music to a global audience. Beyond music, Daddy Yankee has shaped Latin culture through ventures in fashion and media, reinforcing his status as a multifaceted cultural icon. His defining feature is the ability to fuse reggaeton’s driving rhythms with memorable melodies, creating tracks that resonate across diverse audiences. Fans return for his energetic delivery and the way his music captures the spirit of Puerto Rican street culture, making him a foundational figure whose work continues to inspire new generations of Latin artists.

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Daddy Yankee and Shenseea's World Cup Song Hit No. 1 on the Latin Charts
Music

Daddy Yankee and Shenseea Turn World Cup Single ‘Echo’ Into No. 1 Latin Hit

How 'Echo' became a World Cup 2026 breakout, gave Daddy Yankee his 31st Latin Airplay No. 1, and launched Shenseea onto Billboard's Latin charts.

Bernadette Giacomazzo6 days ago
A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
Daddy Yankee Named Grand Marshal of the 2026 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City
Pop Culture

Daddy Yankee Named Grand Marshal of the 2026 National Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC

The reggaeton icon turned faith-focused artist will serve as Grand Marshal alongside Anthony Ramos and other Puerto Rican honorees at NYC’s annual celebration.

Bernadette Giacomazzo58 days ago
Daddy Yankee
Music

Daddy Yankee Named 2026 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year

The reggaeton artist will receive the honor at a special gala during Latin Grammy week in November.

tara mahadevan102 days ago
Lawsuit Targeting Reggaeton Music Could Change the Genre Forever
Music

Copyright Lawsuit Targeting Reggaeton Could Change the Genre Forever

A decades-old Jamaican beat is at the center of a massive copyright fight that could rewrite how Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, and more make reggaeton hits.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
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Daddy Yankee Serves Wife, Ex-Manager with RICO Lawsuit Alleging Theft of Royalties
Music

Daddy Yankee Files RICO Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife and Former Manager Over Royalties

The 'Gasolina' artist has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife and former manager, alleging a scheme to divert his songwriting royalties.

Bernadette Giacomazzo218 days ago
Daddy Yankee smiling next to a Billboard magazine cover featuring them.
Music

Daddy Yankee Explains Why He’s Changing His Entire Musical Direction

The reggaeton legend is now going to be recording gospel music.

Bernadette Giacomazzo241 days ago
Daddy Yankee Says He Wouldn't Perform 'Gasolina' With Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Music

Daddy Yankee Says He Won't Perform 'Gasolina' With Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl

'I'm on a different mission right now...even though I respect what he's doing right now,' he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo247 days ago
Daddy Yankee smiling, wearing sunglasses and a racing jacket, making a peace sign gesture outdoors.
Music

Daddy Yankee Warns New Artists to Get a ‘Prenup’: ‘Even if You’re Not Famous or Successful’

The reggaeton icon, whose divorce was finalized in February, shared how his breakup and legal battles changed his priorities.

Alex Ocho275 days ago
(L-R) iShowSpeed and Lil Uzi Vert.
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Teases New Daddy Yankee-Sampling Track on IShowSpeed Stream

But when will the Philly rapper release the "banger" of a cut? If Speedy's advice counts for anything, it might be out in the next month or two.

Will Lavin316 days ago
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Daddy Yankee Slaps Ex-Wife With New $12M Lawsuit, Claiming 'Betrayal'
Music

Daddy Yankee Accuses Ex-Wife of ‘Betrayal’ in New $12M Lawsuit

'These actions were not accidental or negligent,' he said in the suit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo351 days ago
Daddy Yankee, wearing sunglasses and a black shirt, stands next to wife Mireddys González with bright orange hair. They are smiling at an event.
Music

Daddy Yankee Claims Ex-Wife Withdrew $100M Without Authorization

The reggaetón star recently filed two motions accusing his soon-to-be ex-wife Mireddys González of withdrawing funds from his music companies.

Alex Ocho577 days ago
Daddy Yankee and his wife Mireddys González pose for a photo on the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida
Music

Daddy Yankee Announces Split From Wife Mirredys González After Nearly 30 Years of Marriage

The reggaeton icon married González in 1995 and share two children together.

Alex Ocho590 days ago
Music

Bad Bunny Slams Viral AI-Generated Song

The Puerto Rican rapper says fans who enjoyed the artificially generated track should not attend his upcoming tour.

Alex Ocho977 days ago
This is an image of Library of Congress
Music

‘Super Mario’ Theme and Songs From Mariah Carey, Daddy Yankee, Queen Latifah, More Selected for Library of Congress

The Library of Congress announced the induction of songs by Mariah Carey, Queen Latifah, Daddy Yankee, and more, along with the 'Super Mario Bros.' theme.

Starr Savoy1192 days ago
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