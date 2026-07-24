Toronto Maple Leafs

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(L-R) Justin Bieber and Gavin McKenna.
Sports

Justin Bieber Crashes NHL Draft, Announces Gavin McKenna as Maple Leafs' No. 1 Pick

The moment was made even more fitting when the walk-up music for McKenna, a Whitehorse, Yukon native, wound up being the Canadian pop star's hit single, "Yukon."

Trey Alston28 days ago
OVO
Style

Drake Drops OVO's New Hometown Heroes Collection

The capsule features three legendary Toronto athletes.

tara mahadevan665 days ago
Music

Justin Bieber Played A Surprise Show in Toronto During NHL All-Star Week

Bieber played his SZA collab "Snooze" at History in Toronto.

Erik Leijon904 days ago
Sports

Spittin' Chicklets Podcast Slams Quiet Maple Leafs Crowds: "What Is Going On, Dude?"

Paul Bissonnette proposed a one-game solution to swap the lower and upper bowls to "see how it plays out."

Louis Pavlakos1010 days ago
Sports

Maple Leafs Scrap Kid Cudi's "Pursuit Of Happiness" As Goal Song After One Game

The team had replaced their longtime goal song by Hall &amp; Oates for the Kid Cudi song.

Erik Leijon1012 days ago
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Style

Drake Unveils Extravagant Alex Moss Chain Honoring Toronto Franchises: 'Any Team That Wins a Chip, We Bring This Straight to You'

The necklace arrives nearly a year after the 6 God enlisted the celebrity jeweler for an iced-out chain following the release of 'Her Loss.'

Brad Callas1019 days ago
Sports

MLSE Valued At $8 Billion Following Larry Tanenbaum's Potential Selling Of Shares

Tanenbaum owns 25 per cent of MLSE. Rogers Communications and Bell Canada own the remaining 75 per cent.

Louis Pavlakos1129 days ago
Sports

Steve 'Dangle' Glynn Leaving Sportsnet To Focus On SDPN: 'I'm Betting on Us'

The famous hockey personality explained his decision to leave in a YouTube video.

Louis Pavlakos1144 days ago
Florida Panthers win against Boston Bruins
Sports

Canadians Barred from Buying Tickets to Florida Panthers Home Games Against Maple Leafs

Canadians are not currently allowed to buy tickets to Florida Panthers home games in their second round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Louis Pavlakos1181 days ago
Leafs fan dipping licorice in mayonnaise
Sports

Leafs Fan Caught on Video Eating Licorice Dipped in Mayonnaise

A Toronto Maple Leafs fan is getting noticed on socials for eating licorice dipped in mayo. The video was taken last night during Game 2 of their Tampa series.

Erik Leijon1191 days ago
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Shaun Weiss Goldberg actor from Mighty Ducks
Sports

'Mighty Ducks' Actor Shaun "Goldberg" Weiss Gives Pep Talk to the Toronto Maple Leafs

After getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Lightning in their first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in need of some motivation.

Louis Pavlakos1192 days ago
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning
Sports

Maple Leafs Fans React to Blowout Loss in Game 1 Against Tampa Bay Lightning

The Toronto Maple Leafs have once again begun their quest to make it out of the first round of the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2004 with a loss.

Louis Pavlakos1193 days ago
Hailey Bieber at Maple Leafs game
Pop Culture

Hailey Bieber Reveals Her Go-To Tim Hortons Order and Favourite NHL Team in New Interview

After sitting down with the Toronto Star to promote the Canadian launch of her Rhode skincare line, Hailey Bieber shared her go-to Tim Hortons order.

Louis Pavlakos1213 days ago
Mitchell & Ness NHL Jerseys Second Pic
Sports

Mitchell & Ness Launches NHL Blue Line Jerseys Featuring Canadiens, Oilers, Leafs Legends

Sportswear company Mitchell &amp; Ness launched their NHL Blue Line Jerseys this week following an agreement with the NHL in 2022 to produced apparel for the league

Louis Pavlakos1255 days ago
Drake and Carey Price at the All-Star Game
Music

Fans React to Drake's "Skatin' Through This Album Like a Montreal Canadien" Line on 'Her Loss'

Canadian fans are excited because on 'Her Loss,' Drake shouts out the Habs on “More M’s,” rapping “Skatin’ through this album like a Montreal Canadien."

Louis Pavlakos1358 days ago
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Leafs scorer Auston Matthews
Sports

Auston Matthews on Changing Leafs' Hall & Oates Goal Song: 'Switch It Up'

In an interview with Tim &amp; Friends, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews suggested it could be time to switch up his team's goal song to something else.

Erik Leijon1408 days ago
Auston Matthews speaking after being awarded the Hart Trophy
Sports

Leafs' Auston Matthews Wins Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP

Auston Matthews accepted the Hart Award on Tuesday night as the NHL's MVP. He's the third Maple Leaf to win the award, and the first since 1954-55.

Sydney Brasil1494 days ago

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