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Kyle Parkinson

Digital Host &amp; Writer. Passionate about pop culture news, sports &amp; music.

Joined November 2023 | 38 posts
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Latest Stories

Kaytranada Says He Was Approached About Making Beats For Drake In Montreality Interview

The Montreal artist could've ended up on Drake's house-influenced record 'Honestly, Nevermind.'

Kyle Parkinson1002 days ago

Drake Says He's "Definitely" Going On Tour In Europe In 2024

The Boy said he's "definitely" hitting up Europe on a Stake livestream.

Kyle Parkinson1004 days ago

Drake Addresses Fans And Critics In Year-End Video: 'The Tweet And Deleters'

Drake took over the Stake Livestream to thank his fans and poke his haters.

Kyle Parkinson1004 days ago

Playboi Carti Shares DMs With His "Twin" Drake: '2024 Is Amazing'

Carti just released the track "2024" with Kanye West.

Kyle Parkinson1007 days ago

Drake And Camila Cabello Spotted Jet Skiing In Turks And Caicos

Drizzy continues to live it up on vacation in Turks &amp; Caicos.

Kyle Parkinson1008 days ago
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The Top 5 Biggest Canadian Sports Moments Of 2023

Canadian athletes had some major accomplishments on the big stage this year.

Kyle Parkinson1008 days ago

Nicki Minaj Says "Needle" With Drake Was Supposed To Be On 'For All The Dogs'

The 'Pink Friday 2' track dropped on Friday.

Kyle Parkinson1010 days ago

Lu Kala Posts Photos Of Meeting Cardi B: "I’m Still On A High"

The pair met in Mesa, Arizona at the TikTok In The Mix event.

Kyle Parkinson1010 days ago

‘The Drake Curse’ Is Being Blamed For Shohei Ohtani Signing With The Dodgers Over The Blue Jays

Ohtani was rumoured to be heading to Toronto before officially signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kyle Parkinson1011 days ago

Toronto SZA Fans React After She Cancels Her Rescheduled Show

The show is listed as "event canceled" on Ticketmaster.

Kyle Parkinson1014 days ago
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Drake Is Loving Life On Vacation With Flacka In Turks & Caicos: 'Turks Terrible Twins'

A video was posted of Drizzy singing along to his own song "Feel No Ways" from 2016's 'Views.'

Kyle Parkinson1015 days ago

The Top 10 Gifts For Canadian Sports Fans

Canadians live for sports, and with the holidays coming up take a look at these gifts for that lucky sports fan in your life.

Kyle Parkinson1015 days ago

Canada Goose & OVO Reveal Their “Life At Night” Capsule Collection

The two Canadian brands celebrate 12 years of partnership with their latest capsule.

Kyle Parkinson1015 days ago

Nardwuar Offers Career Advice In Montreality Interview: 'Keep Going, Keep Doing It'

The Canadian interviewer talked about an interview he did with Nirvana in 1994 that nobody listened to.

Kyle Parkinson1018 days ago

Kaytranada Drops New Tracks "Lover/Friend" With Rochelle Jordan And “Stuntin” With Channel Tres

The Montreal producer also said "album. finito." on his Twitter/X page.

Kyle Parkinson1022 days ago
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The Internet Reacts To Drake Being On Everyone's Spotify Wrapped Top 5 List

Spotify users showed their annual love/hate relationship with Drake after seeing everyone's Wrapped lists.

Kyle Parkinson1022 days ago
A man with a shaved head and beard smiles and gestures with his fingers. Another person is laughing in the background.

Sean Evans Says Which Canadians He Wants On Hot Ones: 'We Need Bieber'

Evans also talked about who among Drake or The Weeknd would be better equipped to handle the wings of death.

Kyle Parkinson1022 days ago

TVGucci Returns With New Single And Video For "Strictly" Featuring Jim Jones

The "Bora Bora" artist filmed the video in Harlem with Jim Jones for his upcoming album 'Bigger Screen.'

Kyle Parkinson1023 days ago

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