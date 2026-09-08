Kyle Parkinson
Digital Host & Writer. Passionate about pop culture news, sports & music.
Latest Stories
Kaytranada Says He Was Approached About Making Beats For Drake In Montreality Interview
The Montreal artist could've ended up on Drake's house-influenced record 'Honestly, Nevermind.'
Drake Says He's "Definitely" Going On Tour In Europe In 2024
The Boy said he's "definitely" hitting up Europe on a Stake livestream.
Drake Addresses Fans And Critics In Year-End Video: 'The Tweet And Deleters'
Drake took over the Stake Livestream to thank his fans and poke his haters.
Playboi Carti Shares DMs With His "Twin" Drake: '2024 Is Amazing'
Carti just released the track "2024" with Kanye West.
Drake And Camila Cabello Spotted Jet Skiing In Turks And Caicos
Drizzy continues to live it up on vacation in Turks & Caicos.
The Top 5 Biggest Canadian Sports Moments Of 2023
Canadian athletes had some major accomplishments on the big stage this year.
Nicki Minaj Says "Needle" With Drake Was Supposed To Be On 'For All The Dogs'
The 'Pink Friday 2' track dropped on Friday.
Lu Kala Posts Photos Of Meeting Cardi B: "I’m Still On A High"
The pair met in Mesa, Arizona at the TikTok In The Mix event.
‘The Drake Curse’ Is Being Blamed For Shohei Ohtani Signing With The Dodgers Over The Blue Jays
Ohtani was rumoured to be heading to Toronto before officially signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Toronto SZA Fans React After She Cancels Her Rescheduled Show
The show is listed as "event canceled" on Ticketmaster.
Drake Is Loving Life On Vacation With Flacka In Turks & Caicos: 'Turks Terrible Twins'
A video was posted of Drizzy singing along to his own song "Feel No Ways" from 2016's 'Views.'
The Top 10 Gifts For Canadian Sports Fans
Canadians live for sports, and with the holidays coming up take a look at these gifts for that lucky sports fan in your life.
Canada Goose & OVO Reveal Their “Life At Night” Capsule Collection
The two Canadian brands celebrate 12 years of partnership with their latest capsule.
Nardwuar Offers Career Advice In Montreality Interview: 'Keep Going, Keep Doing It'
The Canadian interviewer talked about an interview he did with Nirvana in 1994 that nobody listened to.
Kaytranada Drops New Tracks "Lover/Friend" With Rochelle Jordan And “Stuntin” With Channel Tres
The Montreal producer also said "album. finito." on his Twitter/X page.
The Internet Reacts To Drake Being On Everyone's Spotify Wrapped Top 5 List
Spotify users showed their annual love/hate relationship with Drake after seeing everyone's Wrapped lists.
Sean Evans Says Which Canadians He Wants On Hot Ones: 'We Need Bieber'
Evans also talked about who among Drake or The Weeknd would be better equipped to handle the wings of death.
TVGucci Returns With New Single And Video For "Strictly" Featuring Jim Jones
The "Bora Bora" artist filmed the video in Harlem with Jim Jones for his upcoming album 'Bigger Screen.'