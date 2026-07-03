George Maple

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Music

Premiere: Check Out This Trappy Daktyl Remix Of George Maple's GoldLink-Assisted "Sticks & Horses"

The video is hypnotising and hugely engrossing in its surreality.

James Keith3691 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to George Maple's "Talk Talk (Ta-ku Remix)"

George's EP came out last year on Future Classic.

Khal4166 days ago
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Music

George Maple - "Talk Talk"

Australia's Future Classic is really in a league of its own. The label has brought us the likes of Flume, Ta-Ku, and Chet Faker, and today they bring us a single from George Maple: "Talk Talk." The new single, co-produced by Flume and Snakehips, features George Maples soothing voice and sultry lyrics over a bed of dreamy straight-grooving' beats. The single is the first taste from George Maple's forthcoming debut EP Vacant Space, but you can grab this one now.

jakel4335 days ago

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