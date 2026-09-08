Erik Leijon
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Conservative Government In Canada Would Back Law To Require ID To Watch Online Porn
Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre said his government would require porn websites to verify the age of users.
Complex Canada Ice Edition 2024
FEATURING INTERVIEWS WITH 4KORNERS, NIGHT LOVELL, and TVGUCCI
Drake Isn't Ruling Out Working On New Music: 'I Might Get Bored On The Road'
Drake told an audience in St. Louis that he might get "bored on the road" and start working on new music.
Passenger Says They Were Kicked Off Their Flight For Going To The Bathroom Too Many Times
A Canadian passenger on a Westjet flight says she was kicked off the plane for using the bathroom too many times, but commenters are wondering why she boarded with a stomach ailment in the first place.
The Internet Reacts To Justin Bieber Not Performing With Usher At The Super Bowl Halftime Show
Fans were disappointed to see Justin Bieber in the stands and not on stage with Usher during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Blake Lively Being At Super Bowl With Taylor Swift: 'Anyone Seen My Wife?'
Stuck at home and not at the Super Bowl, Reynolds posted on Instagram: "Has anyone seen my wife?"
Drake Celebrates Winning Bet On Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl: 'I Won A Million Dollars'
Drizzy went on Instagram Stories after the Super Bowl to celebrate the winning bet.
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RBC
Viral TikTok Says Justin Bieber Got Contract Offers After NHL All-Star Game, Hockey Fans Aren't Buying It
The viral TikTok about Bieber getting NHL interest has already been viewed over 5 million times, even if people aren't believing it.
Flight Spent 7 Hours in the Air After Failing to Land Three Times
A winter storm eventually forced the plane back to Toronto after three failed attempts to land in St. John's.
Woman Arrested For Drunk Driving Right After Leaving Court On Another Drunk Driving Charge
The woman was arrested for impaired driving the same day she left the court on another impaired driving charge.
Tate McRae's Ex Cole Sillinger Responds To NHL All-Star Game Cheating Meme: 'All False My Guy'
Tate McRae's NHL All-Star Game appearance had the internet commenting on how she got there before her hockey playing ex Cole Sillinger.
Charlotte Cardin Leads 2024 Juno Awards Nominations with 6
Kaytraminé, Bbno$, Connor Price, Haviah Mighty, and Tobi are in the running for the Juno Award for Best Rap Album/EP of the Year.
Drake Talks Up Toronto Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026: 'It's Going To Be Beautiful'
"Canada as a whole, we have an incredible melting pot," Drake told FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
The Internet Reacts To Taylor Swift Snubbing Celine Dion After Grammy Win
Twitter (X) users were quick to compare Swift's cold treatment of the legend compared to Miley Cyrus giving Mariah Carey her flowers.
Daniel Caesar Drops "Waiting In Vain" Cover From Upcoming 'Bob Marley: One Love' Film
Daniel Caesar reimagined the Marley track for the upcoming 'Bob Marley: One Love' biopic, coming Feb 14.
Justin Bieber Played A Surprise Show in Toronto During NHL All-Star Week
Bieber played his SZA collab "Snooze" at History in Toronto.